Watch: Fast Romantics play Why We Fight and more

Fast Romantics have risen quickly since they formed in 2009. From having their songs featured in popular American television series to winning accolades here at home – including a 2016 SOCAN songwriting prize and a Prism Prize nomination – they're seeing a whole new level of popularity from most bands that come out of Calgary (Tegan and Sara notwithstanding).

In this Hidden Studio Session, Fast Romantics play three songs from their forthcoming album American Love, which will be released on April 28. Hit play and turn your speakers up!

