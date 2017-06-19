Watch: Father John Misty croons new songs in small quarters

Father John Misty's stage persona has evolved over the past few years from folky melodic preacher to piano lounge crooner. Likewise, he's also refined his musical ambitions into a somewhat quieter format. His latest album, Pure Comedy (check out our NNNN review), is a more intimate listening experience than his previous album (I Love You, Honeybear), though it takes on some of his preferred topics like celebrity culture to the environment.

In this Hidden Studio Session, he performs Total Entertainment, The Memo and Real Love Baby while also discussing his songwriting process for this new album. Father John Misty performs at Massey Hall on September 18, 2017.

