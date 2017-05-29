Watch: Maggie Rogers performs the track that floored Pharrell

At only 23 years old, Maryland-raised Maggie Rogers is making waves beyond her years in the indie pop scene. Her earworm-worthy song Alaska has hooked Indie88 listeners while also opening up a lot of doors to both audiences and industry titans, highlighted by a recent flooring of Pharrell Williams when she played him the track during a master songwriting class at Tisch in New York.

She was recently in Toronto for a sold-out show at the Mod Club and dropped in the Collective Arts Black Box studio to perform two songs: Alaska and On + Off.

×

×

Want to advertise with NOW? Click here.

web@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto