Watch: Polaris nominee Weaves play tracks from their upcoming album, Wide Open

Weaves' self-titled 2016 album made the short list for the Polaris Prize – which was awarded just last night. While they didn't win the $50,000 prize, the Toronto band will definitely benefit from having their music featured on the main stage of Canadian culture. And with their new album, Wide Open, slated for release in two weeks, 2017 could be a big one.

After dropping by the set of their music video shoot for Tick last year, we couldn't be happier to see the band receive more of the spotlight. Check out the video below to see Weaves play two tracks in the Stiegl Hidden Studio.

