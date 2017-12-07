Watch: Resurgent Toronto collective Broken Social Scene plays three live tracks

“We’re an anthem-writing band, and we’ve always wanted to be a celebration of humanity and spirit,” says Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew in this Hidden Studio Session. Hug of Thunder, released this past summer, is the first album the band has put out in seven years.

The Toronto-based collective can be linked to an ever-growing list of Canadian indie rock stars – from Leslie Feist to Torquil Campbell and Amy Milan of Stars to Metric’s Emily Haines. Hug of Thunder demonstrates the impressive durability of the band’s collective approach to making music, showcasing the talents of 17 players.

Check out the video below to see Broken Social Scene play three live tracks from the album: Skyline, Halfway Home and Stay Happy.



