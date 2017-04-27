Watch: Revitalized Hollerado play three new tunes

Hollerado’s decade-long rise has been highlighted with Juno Award nominations, globe-spanning tours and shared bills with some of Canadian indie rock’s top acts such as Sum 41 and The Stills.

Their 2009 residency tour was an incredibly ambitious challenge where they played seven weekly residencies in seven Canadian and American venues for a full month.

While that feat alone is pretty impressive, their new album Born Yesterday showcases how Hollerado members have recommitted themselves to pushing the band’s sound to new places. They say the album has revitalized them, and the songs show it.

In this Hidden Studio Session, the Ottawa-based foursome play three all-new tracks: “I Got You,” “Sorry You’re Alright” and “Born Yesterday.”

