Watch: The Beaches play three tracks from their new album, Late Show

The Beaches are a band from (you guessed it) The Beaches neighourhood in Toronto’s east end. This classic four-piece has a rock ‘n’ roll sound that’s reminiscent of The Strokes, with unapologetic guitar-centred songs like the title track from their debut album, Late Show. The band is already making its mark in the local scene through efforts to resist industry pigeon-holing and work with more scene-savvy female rockers like Metric’s Emily Haines, who served as co-producer on the album.
Check out the video below to watch The Beaches play three tracks from the album in this Stiegl Hidden Studio session.
Watch more Stiegl Hidden Studio videos here.
Want to advertise with NOW? Click here.