Watch: The Beaches play three tracks from their new album, Late Show

The Beaches are a band from (you guessed it) The Beaches neighourhood in Toronto’s east end. This classic four-piece has a rock ‘n’ roll sound that’s reminiscent of The Strokes, with unapologetic guitar-centred songs like the title track from their debut album, Late Show. The band is already making its mark in the local scene through efforts to resist industry pigeon-holing and work with more scene-savvy female rockers like Metric’s Emily Haines, who served as co-producer on the album.

Check out the video below to watch The Beaches play three tracks from the album in this Stiegl Hidden Studio session.

