Watch: The Sheepdogs' side project, Bros

Bros draws upon a full entourage of musicians inspired by the wall-to-wall sound of '60s and '70s American experimental rock. Powered by a pair of brothers from The Sheepdogs, Ewan and Shamus Currie, they play more funk-inspired rock than what is typically heard from their main band – but this side project doesn't sound any less deserving of the main stage.

Check out the video below for a taste of their most recent release, Vol. 1, including the songs "Tell Me" and "Brazil."

