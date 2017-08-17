Watch: Whitby-based Mappe Of plays three melodic songs live

In our NNN review of Mappe Of's debut album, A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone, we praised Tom Meikle for his "clear-eyed power." First-time listeners will notice the Bon Iver-style longing and falsetto combined with poetic lyrics. But rather than hatching his debut in some remote cabin, this Whitby-based songwriter refined his performance chops while busking in Australia.
Meikle says that being able to experiment with his songwriting style in such a public way allowed for him to better understand why people would stop and listen. In this Hidden Studio Session, Mappe Of performs Nimbin, Cavern’s Dark and Ruin.
