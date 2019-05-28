Wavelength Summer Festival moves to Stackt: Just Announced

× Expand Nastia Cloutier-Ignatiev Milk & Bone

Wavelength has a new home for its summer festival. After bouncing around for a couple of years after getting displaced from Toronto Islands, Wavelength Summer Music & Arts Festival (formerly Camp Wavelength) will be at Stackt this August, with stages indoors at Belgian Moon Brewery and outdoors throughout the shipping container market.

The initial lineup for the two-day festival keeps the focus on Canadian indie artists, with some international acts also sprinkled in. Montreal indie pop duo Milk & Bone, Toronto-based rapper Cadence Weapon, Hull’s unclassifiable weirdos Fet.Nat, New York artist Yonatan Gat, plus Art D’Ecco, Tallies, Hua Li, Anthems of the Void will all take part.

More artists will be announced, as will other arts and comedy programming.

August 17 & 18 at Stackt (28 Bathurst). $25, two-day pass $40. On sale Friday (May 31). wavelengthmusic.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Roedelius, Castle If, Catholic Wilt at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $21.50. showclix.com. June 7.

NXNE Club Land: Le1f, Sir Babygirl, Justus Proffit and others at various venues New acts added. $29 wristband. nxne.com. June 7-16.

NXNE Festival Village: Santigold, Cold War Kids, Leikeli47, Killy, anders, Cleopatrick and others at Yonge-Dundas Square Free. nxne.com. June 14-16.

Alternative Pride: Foreplay, Nocturnal Emissions, Backdoor Toronto, Bears In Space and Love Mirage parties at various venues Festival pass $100. pride.leisure.events. June 20-24.

SOLSTIZIO: Gordon Grdina Quartet, VERSA, Anastasia Minster, DJ Sandro Perri at 918 Bathurst Centre Wavelength monthly music series, co-presented with Salone di Cultura & 918 Bathurst. Doors 7 pm. $15, $10 adv. On sale May 24. showclix.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 21.

Anunnaki (w/ Arlen of Wolf Parade), Harmony On Mars, Stargoon, Cola Wars at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. June 26.

Losers, Cellphone, Brain Itch, Shroud, Real World at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10 at the door. June 27.

Richard Flohil 85th Birthday Party: Ariana Gillis, Kaia Kater, Shakura S’Aida and others at Horseshoe Benefit for Unison Benevolent Fund. Doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com. June 28.

Casual Hex, Post Pink, Prettyboy, Piper Maru at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. showclix.com. July 3.

SIGIL, WLMRT, Hugh Man at Monarch Tavern doors 9 pm. $10.50. eventbrite.ca. July 6.

COL3TRANE at Rivoli doors 8 pm. $15. ticketmaster.ca. July 19.

Not Of, Lilim, Cellos at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. July 19.

Freddie Future, Kayobe at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $10. ticketmaster.ca. July 24.

Adekunle Gold at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale May 31. ticketweb.ca. August 11.

Brazilian Summer Carnival: Trio Elétrico & DJ Betinho at Rebel doors 7 pm. $35-$100. eventbrite.ca. August 11.

Actors, Traitrs, Mary at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $12. showclix.com. August 17.

Wavelength Summer Festival: Milk & Bone, Yonatan Gat, Cadence Weapon, Fet.Nat, Art D’Ecco, Tallies, Hua Li, Anthems of the Void and others at Stackt $25, two-day pass $40. On sale May 31. wavelengthmusic.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 17-18.

Big Business, Meat Wave at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. showclix.com. September 5.

UMEK, Addy – U.N.I. at CODA 10 pm. $30-$35. codatoronto.electrostub.com. September 6.

Dany Laj & The Looks, Catl at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. September 6.

Carly Rae Jepsen at Sony Centre 8 pm. $49-$165. On sale May 31. ticketmaster.ca. September 14.

Lucy Dacus at Lee’s Palace doors 9 pm. $22.50. On sale May 31. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 17.

Oh Land at The Great Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $30. ticketmaster.ca. September 23.

Jerry Paper at Adelaide Hall doors 7 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca. September 26.

Mike Watt & The Missingmen at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $20. On sale May 31. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. October 5.

Graham Nash at Queen Elizabeth Theatre An intimate evening of songs and stories. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $59.50-$395. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 8.

Safia Nolin at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $15. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. October 19.

Marika Hackman at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $18. On sale May 31. rotate.com, ticketfly.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. October 21.

Julia Michaels at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $27.50. On sale May 31. ticketmaster.ca. November 1.

Devendra Banhart at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $36-$46. On sale May 31. ticketmaster.ca. December 1.

Hollerado, Tokyo Police Club at Danforth Music Hall December 11 show added. Doors 7 pm. $25-$35. On sale May 31. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. December 11-13.

