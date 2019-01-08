Wavelength Winter Festival announces lineup and guest curator

× Expand Caitlin Mclafferty Twist is one of the bands playing Wavelength Winter Festival, which runs from February 15-17.

Wavelength has announced the lineup for this year’s annual Winter Festival, and it’s a little different than usual.

The concept is the same: it takes place around the 19th anniversary of the local indie music series and features multiple nights of shows at the Garrison. Highlights include local hip-hop artists Lex Leosis and Myst Milano, garage pop band Twist, Inuk singer/songwriter Elisapie, Toronto indie rockers Luna Li, Beams and Future Peers, plus Mélissa Laveaux, Isla Den and Anemone.

But this year’s festival has a guest curator – Emma Bortolon-Vettor, who plays in the band Bonnie Trash, works at Girls Rock Camp Guelph and researches empathy training and music. There are also fewer acts overall in an effort to increase financial compensation for each musician.

It’s a direct response to a community consultation Wavelength held late last year after the arts organization’s artistic director, Jonny Dovercourt (aka Jonathan Bunce), stepped aside amid accusations of workplace abuse. He was later reinstated after an independent inquiry. But criticisms around the need for fresh programming voices and proper compensation for artists remained, and this year’s Winter Fest is aiming to address them.

All-ages daytime programming at another venue will be announced soon.

#WL19 Festival Schedule (Nighttime Shows):

Friday, February 15:

Presented in partnership with the Cultural Office of the French Embassy in Canada

MÉLISSA LAVEAUX

LEX LEOSIS

MYST MILANO

Saturday, February 16

ANEMONE

TWIST

FUTURE PEERS

ISLA DEN

Sunday, February 17

ELISAPIE

BEAMS

LUNA LI

February 15-17 at the Garrison (1197 Dundas West), doors 8 pm. Festival pass $35, single tickets $15 advance/$20 at the door. showclix.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

