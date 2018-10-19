The Weeknd, Nav, Bryson Tiller to play launch of Toronto creative incubator Hxouse

In May, La Mar Taylor and Ahmed Ismail announced the formation of Hxouse, an incubator for the next generation of Toronto creatives. In an interview with NOW, Taylor had ambitious plans to empower young artists, musicians and directors with opportunities they hadn’t been given before, calling the project the “central spot for creativity that the city’s been missing.”

Now, with the help of Taylor’s collaborator and XO label figurehead The Weeknd, Hxouse is getting a splashy two-day launch to match the big talk. It’s called Open HXOUSE and it’ll take place at the incubator’s hub at Artscape Daniels Launchpad as well as Rebel.

“A moment like this has never existed in Toronto’s creative scene,” says Taylor in a new press release.

On the afternoons of November 5 and 6 there will be panels about crafting visual identity and breaking through in the music industry, featuring heavy-hitters like photographer/director Nabil (collaborator with Frank Ocean, Kanye West, FKA twigs and more), Swizz Beatz and Halsey, as well as locals like Boi-1da, Mustafa the Poet and Wondagurl.

It all culminates in a blockbuster concert at Rebel on the evening of November 6, headlined by the Weeknd and featuring labelmate/fellow Toronto breakout Nav, along with shadowy R&B/pop bedfellows Bryson Tiller and The Neighbourhood. The Weeknd’s fully graduated to arena status now, so this will surely be a tight one.

Panels on November 5 and 6 at Daniels Launchpad (130 Queens Quay East), various times, $TBA. Concert at Rebel (11 Polson), 7 pm, $162.90-$187.60, ticketmaster.ca.

Find the full schedule below:

Monday, November 5, 2018

11 AM - 1:30 PM:

Open HXOUSE Powered by Google Pixel 3 Ribbon-Cutting

2 PM - 3:30 PM:

A Conversation on Visual Identity

Moderated by Dr. Woo

Featuring: Nabil, Daniel Arsham, Matthew Williams & White Trash Tyler

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

11 AM - 1:30 PM:

Open HXOUSE Powered by Google Pixel 3

3 PM - 4:30 PM:

A Conversation on Breaking Through In the Music Industry

Moderated by Swizz Beatz

Featuring: Halsey, Cash, BOI-1DA, OPN, Mustafa The Poet, Wondagurl

6 PM:

Rebel

Special Performances by: The Weeknd, Nav, Bryson Tiller, The Neighbourhood

