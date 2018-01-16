Yamantaka // Sonic Titan launch their new album Dirt at the Baby G: Just announced Toronto shows

× Expand Richmond Lam

With a rejigged lineup and a re-established home base fully in Toronto, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan have entered a new phase of their ever-shifting career. Drummer/co-founder Alaska B is now at the songwriting helm of the theatrical art-rock band, and new singer Joanna Delos Reyes is now sharing vocal duties with Ange Loft.

But the changes don’t mean they’ve left their gut-crunching heaviness behind. Someplace, the first single from their third album Dirt (out March 23 on Paper Bag), makes it clear that they also haven’t left their ambition behind. It situates the new album as part of Pureland, the same shared sci-fi universe as their other two albums and an ongoing parable about greed, hubris and doom.

Someplace is a slow burner, but once that distorted guitar riff kicks in, it’s clear their upcoming release show on March 29 at the Baby G is not going to pull any punches.

March 29 at the Baby G (1608 Dundas West), doors 8 pm. $10-$13. ticketfly.com.

