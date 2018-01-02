Yoko Ono to be reinterpreted by three Toronto musicians: Just announced shows

× Expand Kevin Jones Mamalia

With all due respect to Kurt Cobain, Tom Araya and Edvard Munch, there are no artists who’ve captured the human scream quite like Yoko Ono. In 1961’s Voice Piece For Soprano, the legendary artist/musician/wailer gave instructions on how to scream: “1. against the wind 2. against the wall 3. against the sky.”

Nearly six decades later, as part of the Riverbed, the Gardiner Museum’s exhibition of Ono’s work that runs to June 3, three local artists will follow her instructions and push their voices to the limits. It’s part of a co-production with the Music Gallery.

The performance features the Element Choir – Christine Duncan’s improvisational choir often backs up Tanya Tagaq, so they know a thing or two about what a human voice can do – spoken word artist/dub poet Lillian Allen and cosmic funk/improv vocal artist Mamalia.

Expect three different genres of screams, wails and shouts. And maybe bring earplugs.

February 23 at the Gardiner Museum (111 Queen’s Park), doors 7 pm. $18. gardinermuseum.on.ca.

