New Constellations Artist: Jasmyn Burke

As part of this month's New Constellations Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the artists and mentors joining the nation(s)wide tour running from November 23 to December 20, 2017.

What’s your favourite song at the moment?

Velvet for Sale.

How do you celebrate a great performance?

Happiness! Simple.

The best place in Toronto to enjoy winter weather is ...

Distillery District. I’m a sucker for Christmas markets and pine trees.

What’s the last performance/concert you saw?

Perfume Genius at the Mod Club. It was a magical beautiful performance.

Name one other New Constellations artist you think audiences should see during this nationwide tour.

Well I mean we get to play with Feist in Toronto — a hero of mine. But I guess everyone knows that she’s the best.

Describe the best gig you’ve ever played.

I would say one of our most fun shows was in Manitoba at Rainbow Trout Fest! It was wild. We weren’t expecting it to be a big show and everyone was going nuts — felt like a moment. I’ll never forget the kindness of the people at that festival. We also forgot half our merch there. Typical band.

New Constellations will bring together a lineup of Canada's Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists. Why is that an important feature of this tour to you?

I think there is frustration sometimes because as artists we create things but have to survive as well. Historically white culture has dictated what’s “relevant” or “marketable,” so it’s time we acknowledge and push to the forefront different perspectives.

What’s coming up for you next?

Lots and lots and lots of touring!

Learn more about Jasmyn Burke (Weaves) at New Constellations.