10 ways the women’s march was like no other

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Posters were DIY and very smart at the women's march last Saturday.

Best demonstration ever – and that’s not just rhetoric. Here are the ways Saturday’s women’s march made history.

1. Bigger than ever

Start with the obvious: it was the largest we’ve seen, around 60,000 people speaking up for gender equality, against racism and for intersectionality in the movement for social change.

2. Organizers crossed generations

That’s the only way a new wave of activists is going to make a difference. After four decades of organizing, there’s no reason to reinvent the wheel. And with younger women bringing their electric energy into the streets, nobody has to worry that the women’s movement will weaken over time.

3. The marchers crossed generations, too

Yay!! I didn’t know everybody. This was maybe my 50th march, but it was the first for thousands of participants, including kids. I had some of my best conversations with five-year-olds.

4. There were no organizational divisions

Brilliant that the organizers didn’t force demonstrators to fall in behind the banners of sympathetic organizations (à la Pride). If you gazed down on the demo, you would have seen tens of thousands of people in one teeming mass with nothing separating them. That meant you weren’t side by side with people you’ve been meeting with for years, but instead with engaged citizens you’d never met before.

5. The messaging was genius

There’s been better street theatre at past demos, but I don’t think we’ve seen such spectacularly creative placards. The signs, almost all of which were handmade, were hilarious. My favourites: “I’m usually pretty passive, but this is ridiculous”; “The stuff I’m mad about won’t fit on this sign”; and from a woman carrying a placard with an arrow pointing to her pregnant belly, “For our future feminists.”

6. No testy cops or sidewalk barriers

Police were relaxed, eventually having to cede the road in front of the Legislature to people streaming in. They made themselves more or less invisible (except outside the U.S. Consulate). And there weren’t any barriers on the sidewalks, so people could join the march anywhere, any time.

7. It wasn’t all about the Trump insanity

We needed this. Friday’s inaugural address was a massive bummer: the pomp, the Americana, the distressingly reductive and divisive speech-making by the new president, the first couple’s dance to My Way. (Does Trump even know that Paul Anka was born in Canada?). Saturday’s event was the antidote.

But it wasn’t all about Trump. The gathering sent a message to our own politicians – everyone from Prime Minister Trudeau to the Conservative Party’s toxic leadership candidates – to listen up. In fact, speakers mentioned Trump’s name only once or twice.

8. A march for the human rights of all

All the main speakers at the Queen’s Park rally were racialized women, including Toronto District School Board Muslim trustee Ausma Malik and Idle No More’s Crystal Sinclair. This was a march for human rights of all kinds – with intersectionality a key talking point – that put women’s activism front and centre.

9. The men were very cool

The feminist question of whether men should join our marches dogged our conversations in the 80s and created huge rifts between women’s groups.

But these are different times. After years of asking male supporters to step back or onto the sidelines while women seized the streets, organizers invited men to march with us. The guys did so enthusiastically and respectfully, many of them holding their daughters on their shoulders.

Gay Toronto police, take note. Black Lives Matter and Pride are not saying they don’t want your support, only that you should step away for a time, look more closely at and challenge your own institution and give people of colour a chance to voice their aspirations without the sight of men in uniform and with guns strutting down Church. Chances are they won’t be asking you to stay away from Pride forever.

10. A historical moment that brought diverse activists together

Long-time activist Deb Parent went to Queen’s Park to arrange a permit for the march, only to discover that Kavita Dogra, founder of We Talk Women and 20-plus years Parent’s junior, had already applied for a permit for the same reason for the same day.

Solution? Join forces. Ten women organized the march, most of them strangers to each other before they met. Social media played a huge role, but the outrage from many communities was there, ready to be tapped.

If 10 people can galvanize 50,000, just think what each of us 50,000 could do by speaking up and out every day and by continuing to be a passionate political presence.

susanc@nowtoronto.com | @susangcole