14-year-old boy charged in connection with Pickering murder, police say alert system stretched ‘further than the requested area’

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a Pickering woman was tragically murdered on Thursday resulting in the O.P.P issuing an emergency alert that stretched across parts of the GTA.

According to Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS), a passerby found the elderly woman on the ground outside of a residence suffering from traumatic injuries.

Police were called to the scene located at Lynn Heights Drive and Fairport Road shortly after 3 p.m, and the woman was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she later died. Details about the victim have not been released as requested by her family.

Police say video footage shows the woman being approached by the suspect and after a brief encounter police say the suspect then stabbed her multiple times before fleeing.

On Friday, police confirmed that the boy has now been charged with first-degree murder. The force also says it’s looking into reports that the suspect was previously seen in the area before the murder.

“As of right now, I can still tell you this appears to be a random attack,” Acting Staff Sgt. Joanne McCabe said while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Police say the homicide unit is engaged with the investigation to determine what led up to the murder.

McCabe also says that community members “did step in” after the attack.

“To them we say thank you, we appreciate their efforts, the family appreciates their effort, and this is something that I think is going to impact the community for a very long time,” she said.

Following the attack, community members have begun a memorial by leaving flowers near the scene of the crime.

Yesterday many parts of the GTA received an alert, with people in the nearby area being told to shelter in place.

Some social users even questioned why Torontonians received the alert despite being in a different city.

In an email statement to Now Toronto, DRPS says its alert request to the OPP provided a suggested area.

“My understanding is the reach for the alert went further than the requested area,” a DRPS spokesperson said in a statement to Now Toronto.

They said the alert went further than the requested area due to the suspect being armed and mobile, resulting in an “imminent threat to public safety.”

McCabe also said that the force takes the alerts very seriously, and that the information must be accurate before being sent out.

“We understand the impact that they have on the community, we understand the fear they may cause, so we don’t release them lightly,” she said.