Two 24-hour warming centres open tonight to deal with extreme cold weather

Overcrowding at shelters have left many of Toronto's most vulnerable residents out in the cold.

Two 24/7 warming centres located at Metro Hall and the Regent Park Community Centre will open tonight (January 4) to help alleviate the city’s ongoing shelter crisis.

In a news conference this afternoon, Mayor John Tory announced both centres will begin operating at 7 pm and will continue opening daily until the extreme cold weather alert ends. Toronto paramedics will be at the centres to assist anyone in need.

Tory also said that discussions with federal and provincial governments about opening the Moss Park Armoury as a 24/7 respite are still ongoing and expects a decision soon.

For weeks, activists have called on Tory to open the armouries to deal with the city’s crowded shelter system. Less than a month after rejecting a motion by Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam to open the armouries, Tory reversed his stance on Wednesday (January 3) and asked the feds about using the Moss Park Armoury.

Over 42,000 people have signed a petition started by street nurse Cathy Crowe calling on Tory to open the armouries. In the petition, Crowe writes, “Hundreds of people are abandoned, forced to sleep outside in parks, ravines, under bridges and on sidewalks.”

The city has opened the Fort York and Moss Park armouries as emergency shelters on four separate occasions. This year, demand for shelter services has increased more than 30 per cent.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Toronto with temperatures reaching between -20 C to -25 C tonight. This cold snap is expected to last through the weekend.

