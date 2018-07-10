Piercing Antarctica’s icy shield

× Expand Photos by Nicholas Engelmann While most visitors discover Antarctica by ship, flight continues to open up the continent to researchers as well as tourists.

Twenty minutes. Brief, but historical. That was Antarctica’s first flight by Sir George Hubert Wilkins and Carl Ben Eielson in a 220-horsepower plane called the Los Angeles, on November 16, 1928.

Their airstrip – Deception Island, a flooded volcanic crater – would erupt 40 years later.

Australian national Wilkins and his team were leading a new era of Antarctic discovery: to explore the coldest, highest, driest, windiest and most isolated continent by air.

Like previous explorers, they arrived by sea. But unlike them they arrived with a dismembered plane aboard their ship. With flight in its infancy, testing a new technology on the formidable continent bordered on suicide. To open the skies they would need to contend with the extreme environment and 1920s technology.

A couple of years earlier, on the other side of the continent, Admiral Richard Byrd’s American team reached the South Pole and back in under 19 hours. What had taken Roald Amundsen’s team 57 days one way by skis and sled dogs and cost Robert Falcon Scott’s men their lives was achieved in less than a day.

Today planes have opened up the continent, being the only reliable mode of transportation to its icy heart.

While Antarctica’s aviation pioneers were flying single-engine machines, today’s planes include Goliaths like the LC-130 Hercules. The U.S. McMurdo station, Antarctica’s largest base, boasts two ski ways and a compacted-snow runway on the McMurdo Ice Shelf.

Commercial jets now bring summer tourists for fly-in cruises and base personnel to the more northerly and accessible South Shetland Islands. Since the late 1970s, jets from New Zealand have been showing passengers Antarctica from the air. The tragic Mount Erebus disaster of 1979, when an Air New Zealand sightseeing jet crashed into the side of the volcano, put the industry on hiatus, but several years ago, Air New Zealand started nighttime Aurora Australis itineraries and this year Antarctica Flights is offering daytime flyovers aboard Qantas chartered aircraft.

Recently there has been a return to Antarctic scenic charters. Antarctica now sees nearly 40,000 annual tourists.

While most visitors discover Antarctica by ship, flight continues to open up the continent but not just for researchers and tourists. Resource exploitation has led deeper into the undiscovered pockets of Antarctica.

Antarctica began as an idea in Aristotle’s time, a southern mass to balance the earth.

As science and technology advanced, and Antarctica became ever more accessible, scientists put these advances to use in collaborative international projects, known as International Polar Years, setting up bases, exploring and unraveling the earth’s mysteries.

With nearly 30 landing strips and roughly 40 permanent bases (in addition to summer facilities), settlements speckle the continent with winter and summer populations between 1,000 and 4,000 every year.

Protected by international goodwill and its icy shield, the Antarctic Treaty says while claimed, it belongs to no one. Under that same treaty the Environmental Protocol added later, put off any consideration of mineral extraction until 2048.

What’s in store? China’s first self-developed icebreaker will become the nation’s second, sailing south next year. They’re also currently constructing their third permanent base on the continent, their fifth overall, rivalling U.S. presence.

Thanks to technology, people inhabit the uninhabitable.

Canadian pilot Lindsay Owen is one of a small group earning a living out of what started as precarious steps.

Born in Vancouver, Owen began her career piloting float planes in and out of fishing and logging camps on the West Coast. She then turned to the Maldives and Myanmar, supporting tourism and petroleum operations. Today, Owen flies for Calgary-based Kenn Borek Air, which operates about 16 aircraft in Antarctica during the Austral summer, supporting the logistical needs of research stations as well as tourism.

Owen flies a DHC-6 Twin Otter, the go-to aircraft for remote locations.

What’s different about flying in Antarctica as opposed to anywhere else?

It’s the remoteness of it. If anything happens, you’re a long way from any support. The weather can change very quickly.

Have you had anyclose calls?

I’ve spent a few nights camping out on the ice because we couldn’t make our destination. I have done white-out landings. There’s little room for error, and nowhere is that more apparent than Antarctica. We always do a thorough inspection of the proposed landing site from the air so that the sun and shadows are seen from multiple angles. It’s also common practice to do what we call a ski-drag – just lightly drag the skis over the surface, without the intention of landing, but to feel the snow conditions. Then, as we circle around again, we can also see if the drag has revealed anything under the snow that was not visible before.

From your years of flying, what experience stands out?

The most incredible Antarctic flight I was privileged to be involved in was the medevac from the South Pole Station in June 2016. I was in the backup plane that accompanied the rescue plane down to Rothera [British station] and then we transported two patients who were flown to Punta Arenas, Chile. We couldn’t have asked for better weather on what ended up being June 21, the shortest, darkest and theoretically harshest day of the year, [but] the potential for something to go wrong was omnipresent.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

The most amazing thing about flying in Antarctica is working with the scientists who come down here, many of them year after year, and taking them out to some middle-of-nowhere site where they have set up a weather or a seismic station that requires maintenance or data collection. So we have the GPS coordinates and we set out with very little knowledge of what the conditions will be when we arrive, and we have to hope that the coordinates are good, that we indeed find the site and that the site itself is land-able.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

