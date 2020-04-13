Coronavirus updates: Health Canada approves rapid COVID-19 test; John Tory considers one-way sidewalks

× Expand Nick Lachance Waterfront masks coronavirus A couple takes a stroll in cloth masks on Toronto's waterfront on April 5, 2020.

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 12, there are 7,470 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

3,357 cases have been resolved in the province and 291 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 12, there are 2,225 cases in Toronto and at least 79 people have died. An updated number of people who have died was temporarily unavailable on Sunday.

11:05 am Health Canada approves rapid COVID-19 test

Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience announced on Monday that its rapid and portable COVID-19 test has been approved by Health Canada.

The hand-held Spartan Cube, which is the size of a coffee cup, will likely be used in rural and Indigenous communities that lack high-volume testing capabilities. It is automated and can be operated by non-laboratory personnel in a variety of settings. The kits use test cartridges and proprietary swabs and is manufactured in Ottawa.

Ontario purchased nearly 1 million test kits from Spartan prior to Health Canada's approval and Alberta Health Services have signed a $9.5-million contract for 250 handheld devices, along with 100,000 test kits.

11 am Ontario's COVID-19 cases go up by 421

Public health officials reported on Monday that the province's COVID-19 cases went up by 421 – or six per cent – over the previous day, bringing Ontario's total to 7,470.

The number of cases that have been resolved is 3,357 and 291 people have died. There are 760 people in hospital, 263 patients are in intensive care, with 203 in intensive care on ventilators.

The total number of people tested is 108,230 and 1,534 cases are under investigation.

10 am Mayor has considered designating directions on sidewalks

In an interview with CP24 this morning, Mayor John Tory said he has considered designating travel directions on sidewalks to encourage physical distancing among pedestrians.

"The thing is I don’t know how you police that but maybe you can put up some signage. I am not adverse to that if it is proving to be a problem in given areas,” he told the news channel. “If there are places in the city where there is real congestion on sidewalks, I would ask people to call 311 because we need that information in order to make a decision about something like one-way sidewalks.”

Some have called on the city to close some streets to vehicle traffic to allow pedestrians to walk on the road, but Tory said that he is against the idea because closed streets may attract more people to head outside.

9:50 am Toronto opens two more emergency child-care centres

The city is opening two additional emergency child care centres for frontline workers this week. Toronto received authorization from the province to open the centres, which bring the total of city-run child-care facilities serving essential workers to six.

The centres will be staffed by city child-care workers and located at 34 Bathurst and 1125 Danforth. Parents or guardians with no other child-care alternatives are able to use the centre. Otherwise, people are encouraged to keep children at home if possible.

9:30 am Canada has more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19

As of Wednesday, there are 24,383 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 717 people have died. The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

