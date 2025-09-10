Behind the lens: celebrity photographer Ryan Emberley on managing TIFF mayhem and making magic

Every September, Toronto undergoes a radical transformation – red carpets, innovative cinematography, and many large, black, tinted Cadillac Escalades.

For a city that has seen its fair share of star-studded names over the course of the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) 50-year run – like Angelina Jolie, Channing Tatum, Guillermo del Toro, Sarah Polley, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Charli xcx – the high-stakes event is a split between something new, reminiscent, and futuristic for celebrity photographer Ryan Emberley.

Courtesy: Ryan Emberley

When cameras and bodies stand tightly aligned on TIFF’s red carpet, and the screams of industry professionals and autograph hounds echo and reverberate toward celebrities faster than their eyes can capture them, Emberley says a polite approach goes a long way.

“It sounds simple, but I really try to lead with kindness,” Emberley tells Now Toronto.

With more than 15 years of experience as a photographer, and several years under his belt as a former journalist, the adage rings successful for the acclaimed shutterbug. A professional drawn toward TIFF by the unavoidability of the media, film, and hospitality industries in Toronto, yet one who is in love with the satisfaction of capturing the “perfect moments.”

Emberley’s work is renowned, and last week, St. Regis Toronto held a celebration in his honour, featuring a gallery of his one-of-a-kind shots displayed throughout the venue.

When the annual TIFF, Cannes and Venice film festivals make their way into their respective cities, he’s there – having captured many celebrities over the years. Each festival has its “own flavour,” but Toronto’s cinematic event is palpably different.

“TIFF, I find, has kind of a young, bold energy to it — [its] not stuck in the past, [but] firmly focused on the present and future.”

Candid pictures are kind of Emberley’s “thing.” For the celebrity photographer, step and repeat shots are acceptable, and some aspects of the gig call for a more procedural approach, but something different happens when the perfect shot captures someone’s personality and puts its unique essence on display.

“When a photo tells a story and opens a window into someone’s humanity — that’s what keeps you going and hungry for more.”

Courtesy: Ryan Emberley

But there is a sort of delicacy and nuance within the celebrity photographic ecosystem, bringing with it a challenge that tests both the patience and resiliency of professional photographers on TIFF’s already busy and bustling red carpet.

The obstacle? International publicists and agents. Particularly when the photographer is local to Toronto.

“They don’t always know you and building trust has to happen very quickly.”

Present are celebrities who do not want photos. For Emberley, the best way to approach the high-stakes situation is to wait for the celebrity to find themselves next to another, bigger celebrity. He says this “gravitational pull” changes the dynamic, along with the celebrity’s willingness, creating the potential to capture a “perfect moment.”

And then there is the after-party scene. For photographers, the challenge lies in a celebrity’s tendency to commit to photo-ops beyond their official festival snapshots. Though seemingly difficult, high-pressure interactions such as these – capturing global celebrities as they are whisked across TIFF’s red carpet – offer Emberley a great rush.

Courtesy: Ryan Emberley

Of the celebrities he has had the chance to shoot, a late-night party with Chris Evans in attendance stands out. Evans did not initially want to be photographed, but word got to Emberley that there may be a window to capture the star. A waiting game began. And a game of “footsie” ensued. After some time, the celebrity photographer captured what he calls a “miraculous candid,” lit only by a nearby heating lamp – and it’s since become one of his favourite star-studded shots.

The lesson? These instances require a lot of patience. Sometimes, that patience pays off.

Courtesy: Ryan Emberley

With big names and inevitable competition stationed at each red carpet, one cannot help but wonder how Emberley prepares for the city’s biggest film festival of the year. While preparation may seem tedious, the celebrity photographer’s methods are distinctive.

“I stock up on lots of frozen pizzas and other things that I can eat quickly when I have an hour or two between events. I also usually get a vitamin IV drip just before the festival to help boost my energy and fight off any viruses that may wish to derail me.”