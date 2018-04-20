Toronto's best 2018 Earth Day events

× Expand A raft of events mark Earth Day, including a full moon.

The theme of this year's Earth Day is End Plastic Pollution and it calls on every one of us to be more aware of our plastic footprint. Why? Because the world produces at least a trillion plastic bags each year and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch isn't getting any smaller.

Many of our picks for Earth Day events across the GTA this year offer sound approaches to keeping consumer goods out of the trash. Others point us toward sustainability right in our own cities. Whatever you choose to do on April 22, make sure that you choose to do something to take care of our planet.

Celebrate Earth Day at Nathan Philips Square

Exchange ideas on regenerating the plant at this interactive music and youth speaker event. There will be booths featuring eco-friendly products and services, organic and non-GMO food and drinks, seed swaps and eco fashions all to raise awareness for environmental protection, soil regeneration and energy conservation. The free event takes place at Nathan Philips Square from 1 to 5pm. See website for details.

Go wasteless at Evergreen Brick Works

The circular economy advocates for keeping resources in use for as long as possible as opposed to our wasteful, disposable economy. Learn more about how this model can help us live more sustainably at Let's Get Wasteless: Moving Towards a Circular Economy at the Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave). The hour-long panel discussion features leaders in the sustainability movement, including Bunz content and community manager Amy Harper and Ecoholic author and NOW columnist Adria Vasil. Its part of Evergreen's Drop, Swap and Shop clothing and item drive. Admission is $5 with an item ($10 without). See website for more details.

Explore urban sustainability at Downsview Park

Learn about organizations making a positive impact in our urban environment. Fresh City Farms, Toronto Beekeepers Collective, Toronto Wildlife Centre and the Toronto Black Farmers and Growers share their knowledge at this free, family-friendly event in Downsview Park (70 Canuck Ave). The celebration, which takes place from 11 am to 4 pm, includes a pop-up garden centre, plant sale, greenhouse tours and an urban farm open house. See website for details.

Grow Op at the Gladstone Hotel

Now in its sixth year, Grow Op is a four-day exhibition about urbanism, landscape and contemporary art on until April 22 at the Gladstone (1214 Queen St W). This year's theme, After the Flood, examines our relationship to the organic and inorganic world in an age of cataclysmic climate events. On Earth Day, stop by the Gladstone Flea from 10am to 4pm to peruse goods from local, ethical, and environmentally sustainable makers and artisans. Admission to the flea market is free and tickets to the exhibition are $10 ($5 for students). See website for details.

Earth Day talk with Jane Goodall

She's known for her work with wild chimpanzees and her advocacy for community-centered conservation. Dr. Jane Goodall visits Convocation Hall (31 King's College Cir) to talk about our responsibility to effect lasting, environmental change through consumer action, lifestyle changes and activism. 6 pm. $47 to $130. See website for details.

