NOW editors pick the week’s best grassroots events: December 14-December 21

× Expand Celebrate the winter solstice on December 21 at the annual parade in Kensington Market.

1. Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade

Revel in the glow of fire to mark a return to light at Red Pepper Spectacle Arts’ annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade next Thursday (December 21). The solstice marks a turning point for the planet where the days start to grow longer. This year’s parade of decorated marchers, roving giant puppets, dancers on stilts and fire breathers ends with a special finale at Alexandra Park. Meet at Oxford and Augusta at 6:30 pm, parade departs at 7 pm. Free. redpepperspectacle.com

2. Indigenous Learning Fundraiser

An ongoing lawsuit threatens the future of the Seven Directions Education Centre. Come out to this dance fundraiser on Friday (December 15) and support the non-profit’s continued work in land-based learning projects prioritizing women, youth and the Two-Spirit community. The event features DJs Zehra, DurtyDabz, Jams and more. 9pm. $10-$20/pwyc 163 Sterling. www.eventbrite.com

3. Sounds of the City Holiday Food Drive

Support the Daily Bread Food Bank at this night of comedy and live music at May Cafe on Saturday (December 16) hosted by indie label T Dot Records. The eclectic lineup of jazz, rock and hip-hop artists features CoCo Coelho, Ai’ma Khojé, Signs of a Slumbering Beast, Chris Birkett and more. Comedian Joey Harlem hosts. Cash and food donations will be accepted throughout the night. 7 pm. $10. 876 Dundas West. eventbrite.ca.

4. Parkdale Holiday Insights Walk

The Parkdale Walking Group is a resident-led volunteer initiative providing outdoor experiences that connect walkers to Parkdale’s diverse history and community. Past walks have focused on social justice issues to cultural happenings to where to get a good deal. During the holiday insights walk next Wednesday (December 20), founder Althea Knight will share stories about the myriad ways Parkdale’s diverse residents celebrate the time of year. The walk includes a mindfulness session. Pets are welcome. 10:45am. Free. 1303 Queen W.

5. Rally for Catalonia

Supporters of an independent Catalan state will gather on the northeast corner of Yonge and Bloor in front of the Spanish Consulate on Saturday (December 16) to ask for the release of Catalan political and grassroots leaders jailed in the wake of the independence referendum, which was held in October. Organizers of the event, Toronto Solidarity With Catalonia, ToCat and the Catalan Centre in Toronto encourage attendees to wear yellow. Noon. Free. 2 Bloor East. facebook.com.