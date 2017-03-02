The best International Women’s Day 2017 events in Toronto

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women's March TO, Jan 21, 2017.

For many reasons, International Women’s Day feels more vital this year than ever. The day on March 8 takes place a little over a month after the Women’s March on Washington. The historic protest against Donald Trump and his sexist, racist presidential campaign sparked dozens of satellite marches around the globe, including one in Toronto attracting 60,000 participants.

That rally was just the tip of the iceberg. This past year saw hundreds of more incidents where women, racialized women, Muslim women, Black women, Indigenous women, transgender women and members of the LGBTQ community continued to be marginalized.

Last March, Jian Ghomeshi was acquitted of all five sexual harassment and assault charges held against him. The brave survivors who testified against him in court were not only let down by Canada’s justice system, but blamed, shamed and retraumatized by members of the public.

Toronto bars continued to be an unsafe space for women. In January, the owner and an employee of College Street Bar were charged for confining, drugging and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman on the premise in December. Since then, local bartenders, bar patrons and allies have rallied to improve safety for women in venues licensed to serve alcohol, but not that much has changed.

There’s also been a spike in verbal and physical attacks against Muslim folks in the past year. In an interview with NOW last June, Debbie Douglas of the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants said that the rise in Islamophobia and xenophobia seemed to be directly tied to the arrival of Syrian refugees. News outlets reported numerous racist attacks across the city, including a Muslim woman who was brutally assaulted and called a terrorist while picking up her children from school in Flemingdon Park.

As Black Lives Matter – Toronto continued to remind us: Black people don’t feel safe, welcome or fairly represented in the city. In July during the Pride parade, members of BLM – TO, many of whom are queer women, were criticized rather than supported for halting the parade and voicing their concerns. The city’s anti-Black, misogynoir attitude was on full display.

So International Women’s Day is still very necessary. We must continue to stand up for those who are marginalized, those who are fighting for visibility everyday. It’s not enough that we raise our voices if we don’t listen to each other and give those who are silenced a platform to speak for themselves. As we were reminded during Toronto’s Women’s March in January, feminism and the fight for equal rights must always be intersectional.

With that in mind, here are the best Toronto events celebrating International Women’s Day this year.

International Women’s Day Rally

Traditionally, the International Women’s Day Rally takes place the weekend after International Women’s Day. This year’s march on March 11 starts U of T (1 King's College Circle) at 11am. Protestors are encouraged to bring posters and noisemakers for hitting the streets of downtown Toronto. Marching begins at 1pm and the event ends with a fair at Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre (341 Yonge Street) at 2pm. The International Women’s Day Rally is wheelchair accessible, all-ages and open to all genders. Sign language interpretation will be present at the rally. See listing for details.

Post Women’s March Town Hall

On March 8, women across the U.S. will be participating in A Day Without A Woman, a general strike where Women’s March organizers have called upon women to not engage in paid or unpaid work. In Toronto, Women’s March organizers aren’t planning for a similar event. Instead, they’re organizing a town hall to take place on March 6 from 7pm to 9pm at the United Steelworkers Hall (25 Cecil). The event will provide attendees a chance to learn about different ways they can engage in local activism as a way to keep the energy and intent of the Women’s March going. So far, Idle No More, Ontario Coalition of Abortion Clinics, South Asian Women’s Centre, Toronto Rape Crisis Centre and Uniting Muslims and Allies for Humanity are included in the lineup. The event is free but online registration is required. See website for details.

Pussy Power

Smash the patriarchy at a dance party celebrating women on March 4 at the Garrison (1197 Dundas West). DJs Miss Margot 2.0, Odessa Paloma Parker and Samra Habib will spin energetic, empowering dance hits all night. Admission is $10 and proceeds raised will be donated to support the American Civil Liberties Association and Planned Parenthood. See website for details.

Fempocalypse: A Cabaret for International Women’s Day

Young Innovators and Nightwood Theatre present a cabaret showcasing 10 female-identifying creators responding to the current political climate with their art. The show on March 8 at Ernest Balmer Studio (9 Trinity) features drag performer and comedian Pearle Harbour, burlesque dancer Sul Tana, spoken word artist Britta Badour, dancer and choreographer Aria Evans, theatre artist Theresa Cutknife, opera singer Chelsea Woodard, comedian Mary McDonald, theatre artist Kiley May, singer Sarah Gibbons and spoken word artist Kai Cheng Thom. Admission is by donation and all proceeds will benefit the Native Women’s Association of Canada. See listing for details.

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

The Art Gallery of Ontario is celebrating International Women’s Day early by hosting a Wikipedia edit-a-thon on March 4 at the AGO (317 Dundas West). Join others in helping to build up Wikipedia content related to art and feminism by using files and books owned by the AGO. No experience is necessary as volunteers will be present to help guide the group. The event is open to all ages and genders, and participants are asked to bring a laptop. The event is free and childcare is available onsite; however, registration by March 3 is required. See website for details.

Conversations on Women and Peace

The challenges women experience in war and conflict settings is unique. The Centre for Social Innovation’s Annex location (720 Bathurst) hosts Oxfam U of T on March 9 for a dinner and discussion that highlights the role women play in peace-building efforts. The event features three speakers: Miriam Anderson, an expert in international peace processes and post-conflict reconstruction; Melissa Levin, who was a speechwriter for Nelson Mandela and the chief elections strategist for the African National Congress; and Marieme Lo, who conducts research on gender and development. Tickets are $20 (or $15 for students) and include a buffet dinner, silent auction and live music. See listing for details.

On March 8th, Let’s Talk About It

The Redwood, a local organization that helps women and children live free from domestic abuse, hosts a film screening and panel discussion at the Revue Cinema (400 Roncesvalles) on March 8. The screening will feature Deepa Mehta’s documentary Let’s Talk About, which focuses on the forgotten victims of domestic abuse and breaking the silence on family abuse. Tickets are $25 online in advance. See listing for details.

The Sorority: International Women’s Day Showcase

A year ago, Keysha Freshh, Lex Leosis, Haviah Mighty and pHoenix Pagliacci participated in an all-female event for International Women’s Day. Now, The Sorority is one of Toronto’s most exciting hip-hop groups. Their debut single, Undun, came out last fall and they’re recording a new project soon. On March 8 at Revival Bar (783 College), they’re putting together a showcase that includes opening acts Leila Dey, DijahSB and Tamera Russell. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. See listing for details.

No Safe Space: Harassment of Women in Media

Last April, sports-related podcast Just Not Sports published a video where men read mean comments and tweets aloud that were directed at sports reporters Sarah Spain and Julie DiCaro. The exercise highlighted the verbal harassment that women working in sports journalism face on a daily basis, but the problem extends beyond sports media. On March 7 at the Exchange Tower (130 KingWest), the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s J-Talk series presents a panel discussion dealing with harassment online, on air and in print. Moderated by CBC Radio’s Piya Chattopadhyay, the panel features local journalists Heather Mallick, Manisha Krishnan and Janet Mcfarland. Tickets are $25 (or $15 for students). See listing for details.

Reimagining International Women’s Day: Celebrating Creative Resistance

Enjoy art installations, performances and a meal at this International Women’s Day event highlighting the voices and creative resistance of marginalized communities. Held on March 9 at the Multi-Faith Centre (569 Spadina), the event is open to self-identified women, trans, two spirit, gender non-conforming and non-binary folks. A vegan, gluten-free dinner is provided and the space is fully accessible. Admission is free, but online registration is required. See website for details.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas