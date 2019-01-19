Photos of the Toronto Women's March 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

Despite freezing temperatures, thousands of protestors descended onto Nathan Phillips Square at noon today (January 19) for the third-annual Women's March in Toronto. This year, speakers included equity and gender-based violence expert Farrah Khan, Black Lives Matter activist Sandy Hudson and Ontario sex-ed activist Rayne Fisher-Quann.

The march began in 2017 in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, which occurred the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump. Issues targeted have included women's rights, sexual harassment, gender equality, reproductive rights, immigration, LGBTQ rights, Indigenous rights, racial equality, equal pay, the environment and more.

Posters spotted at this year's rally continued to build on these themes and covered a range of topics including the #MeToo movement, Doug Ford's government, climate change, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and gender identity.

Following the rally, marchers made their way up University to Queen's Park.

More photos below.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam speaking at the Toronto Women's March.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Black Lives Matter activist Sandy Hudson speaks at the Toronto Women's March.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Sex-ed activist Rayne Fisher-Quann speaks at the Toronto Women's March.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Equity and gender-based violence expert Farrah Khan speaking at the Toronto Women's March.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Women March On: Toronto 2019

@nowtoronto