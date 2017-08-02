Bike Share Toronto is expanding with 70 new stations this summer

× Expand Flickr/Open Grid Scheduler Bike Share Toronto is expanding its network by installing 70 more bike stations and adding 700 bikes.

While building safer cycling infrastructure continues to be sluggish – and polarizing – the City of Toronto is throwing their support behind expanding the Bike Share Toronto system.

Mayor John Tory has pledged $1.75 million towards the project, which includes 70 new Bike Share stations and 700 additional bikes, and the federal government is chipping in $1.25 million.

Installing the new bike stations will take place over August, bringing the total number of stations in Toronto to 270, with 2,750 bikes and 4,700 docks. The majority of stations are located downtown and on the west side in close proximity to TTC subway and streetcar stops.

× Expand Bike Share Toronto

The city says the expansion is part of its 10-year plan to grow Toronto’s cycling network through investments and infrastructure.

“Bike Share Toronto will complement that plan and will help Toronto residents who cycle save money, improve their health and wellbeing and reduce congestion in our city,” says Tory.

According to survey data, more Torontonians than ever are ditching their cars to cycle to work. Bike Share Toronto, which is operated by the Toronto Parking Authority, has nearly 9,500 active members completing nearly 1.2 million rides in the past year.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas