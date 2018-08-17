Bike Share Toronto is coming to Yonge and Eglinton

× Expand Flickr/Open Grid Scheduler Bike Share Toronto is expanding across the city due to the increasing number of cyclists in the city.

Over the next five years, Toronto will be getting 1,000 new Bike Share bikes and 90 more stations. It will bring the total number of bikes to 3,750 and the number of docking stations to 360.

The focus of the expansion is to promote cycling outside the downtown core. As such, bike stations will mainly be installed outside subway stations, as far north as Yonge and Eglinton and as east as the Beaches.

The recent announcement comes as a response to the increase in cycling in the city. According to Bike Share Toronto, ridership has increased 51 per cent over the last year, with a million riders as of July 26.

The federal government has committed up to $4 million for Bike Share's expansion in Toronto. It has been matched with another $4 million from the City of Toronto.

