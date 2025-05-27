‘Dreams come true,’ Brampton city councillor makes pro-wrestling appearance at TNA Under Siege

TNA Under Siege took over Brampton last weekend and it featured a local city councillor making his pro-wrestling debut at the Pay-per view event.

The Pay-per-view event was hosted at the CAA Centre- Sports and Entertainment Complex in Brampton on Friday.

Ward 7 and 8 Councillor Rod Power was amongst several in attendance, alongside Brampton Board of Trade CEO Jaipaul Massey-Singh.

Although the two started out as spectators, the night took a drastic turn when both got involved in a six-man tag team match between The Northern Army (Eric Young, Judas Icarus, Travis Williams) and The System (Moose, Bryan Myers, JDC).

Power took it upon himself to stop Moose from using a Kendo Stick in the match, and an upset Myers then grabbed the stick from Power and attempted to hit him with it, that’s when Massey-Singh grabbed the stick away, saving Power from a brutal strike.

The Brampton Honey Badgers mascot also found himself in the middle of the matchup, where he was eventually attacked with a kendo stick by wrestler Alisha Edwards.

In the end, The Northern Army took the win thanks to the help of both Brampton locals who celebrated with the team in front of the crowd.

The event was a full circle moment for Power who had been a long-time wrestling fan.

“It’s true that when they say that boyhood dreams come true,” Power said in an interview with Now Toronto.

Power says the opportunity came unexpectedly when he jokingly mentioned at a CAA Centre press conference in the past that he’d love to be a part of TNA when it comes to the city.

“From there, it just blossomed and bloomed,” he said. “I ended up having a team meeting with a lot of the creative and the executive prior, a week prior to the Pay-per-view.”

Power said he was involved with rehearsals the day of the event, and although he didn’t have to perform body slams or take a hit, he said he would have loved to.

“But thankfully, they didn’t have to, so I still have a pretty face,” he joked.

Although the moment was made special for Power, it was just as special for the City of Brampton, who welcomed over 3,000 wrestling fans to the city.

“It puts the City of Brampton on the map. You watch the Pay-per-view. You heard the word Brampton over and over again,” he said.

The event was also an “economic driver” for the city due to the fans shopping and visiting key destinations and restaurants, according to Power.

If he had to do it all over again, he said he would do it in a heartbeat.

“It was a great experience.”