Brampton unveils two NHL-sized outdoor rinks for hockey and skating

What to know Brampton has opened two NHL-sized outdoor rinks at Sandalwood Park as part of a park revitalization project.



The rinks feature professional-grade amenities, including acrylic boards, NHL-standard goals, protective netting, LED floodlights, scoreboards, benches, and divider curtains.



The facilities officially opened on Family Day, with Mayor Patrick Brown, NHL star Gary Roberts, and Toronto Sceptres forward Maggie Connors in attendance.



The rinks will host learn-to-skate programs and are open for drop-in skating for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Brampton residents now have a new reason to hit the ice this winter, as the city has officially opened two full-sized NHL-standard outdoor rinks at Sandalwood Park.

Construction on the rinks began last year and was completed in late 2025 as part of a broader revitalization project for Sandalwood Park, providing additional recreational winter space for residents of all ages.

The rinks, which are 200 feet long and 85 feet wide, feature durable, weather-resistant acrylic glass boards designed for low maintenance.

Additional amenities include protective netting, NHL-standard goals, LED floodlights for evening skating, scoreboards, player benches, and rink divider curtains, ensuring a professional and safe experience for all users.

The rinks officially opened to the public on Family Day, with Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown joined by local politicians and athletes, including NHL star Gary Roberts and Toronto Sceptres forward Maggie Connors, to celebrate the new facilities.

“Brampton is committed to ensuring that our residents and youth have the opportunity to play any sport they love year-round,” Mayor Brown wrote on Instagram to mark the opening.

In a video posted to Brown’s Instagram account, Roberts praised the rinks as an opportunity to get involved in skating, hockey, or simply staying active.

“Great for the City of Brampton, there are some exciting days ahead for outdoor hockey and skating,” Roberts said.

Connors highlighted the importance of providing more recreational space for youth.

“I think anytime you can get kids outside, playing hockey, and staying off their phones and social media, it’s incredible,” she said. “I grew up playing on outdoor rinks, so having this addition in Brampton is unbelievable. I’m excited to see how it brings the community together.”

The rinks will host programs such as learn-to-skate sessions and will also be open for drop-in skating for skaters of all levels.