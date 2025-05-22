‘Well deserved,’ Canadian NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander crowned MVP

In a historic moment for Canadian basketball, Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2024-2025 season, becoming only the second Canadian to ever receive the coveted honour.

Gilgeous-Alexander was crowned MVP on Wednesday by the NBA. It now marks seven straight years that a player born outside the U.S. won MVP.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) guard’s remarkable performance this season was nothing short of spectacular, averaging 32.7 points. Last month, his 70th consecutive 20-point game put him ahead of Michael Jordan for the third longest single-season streak in NBA history. Gilgeous-Alexander also accumulated 2,000 points overall within 62 of the 82 regular season games, which marks the fastest feat in OKC’s history. The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in leading the Thunder to the playoffs, ending off the regular season with its best ever record at 68-14.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP award is a milestone not only for him but also for the Canadian basketball community. The Toronto-born Hamilton-raised player is the second Canadian to earn the MVP title following the legendary Steve Nash, who won the award twice in 2005 and 2006.

“He set the foundation,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Nash, according to The Canadian Press.

“He was the first Canadian basketball player I knew of. And without seeing guys go to the NBA from Canada, it wouldn’t have been as much of a dream as it was for us as kids growing up. So, to be in a conversation with a guy like that and what he has meant to not only basketball but to the country of Canada, it’s special.”

On Instagram, former player turned Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash praised Gilgeous-Alexander’s achievement.

“Bravo, Shai,” Nash wrote in the caption. “Keep killing your process.”

Canada has seen an influx of talent in the NBA in recent years, with stars like Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, and Andrew Wiggins also making their mark in the game.

Online, fans are buzzing at the Canadian guard snagging the title.

“Congrats to our very own, really proud of him man,” a user on Reddit said.

“Well deserved,” one Instagram user commented.

“Congratulations SGA! It’s been an absolute joy to watch you play,” an X user wrote.

OKC leads the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves by 1-0, and will head to Game 2 tonight at 8:30 p.m.