Canadians are divided on Toronto council’s new restrictive ‘bubble zone’ protest bylaw

Locals have mixed reactions to Toronto City Council passing a new bylaw that limits protests near places of worship, schools, and daycare centres.

After a day-long intense debate, council members voted 16 to 9 in support of the “bubble zone” regulation on Thursday, which is set to come into effect on July 2.

One significant change in the bylaw is the expansion of the exclusion zones around these sensitive locations, from the original 20 metres to now 50 metres. Furthermore, the length of time these zones remain active has doubled, extending from six months to a full year to provide longer-term protection.

Another key amendment removes the previous requirement that institutions must prove they had been affected by protest-related disruptions in the past to qualify for a bubble zone. This means any mosque, synagogue, church, or daycare that requests such protection will be granted it automatically, removing any prior barriers to access.

Violations of the bylaw carry steep penalties, including fines up to $5,000, and protesters who refuse to leave the zone risk being arrested.

City officials estimate the new rules will impact about 3,000 sites across Toronto.

This bylaw follows more than a year of debate at City Hall over how to handle protests that have targeted places of worship and other vulnerable community spaces.

Online, locals have varied feelings about the decision. While some believe the bylaw is essential to combat hate against at-risk groups, others argue it restricts civil rights and the freedom to protest.



“This is great news! These protests have no place near the vulnerable zones,” one X user said. “Nobody is saying you can’t protest, just not near our most vulnerable.”

Canadian diplomat Deborah Lyons expressed her gratitude to the council for passing the bylaw and said she’d also been pushing for it to be implemented.

“This important measure doesn’t ban protest. It ensures protests happen in appropriate spaces, while protecting the basic freedom to go about daily life without fear or intimidation,” Lyons posed on X.

The Disability Justice Network of Ontario had an opposing view.

“Toronto City Council has voted to violate your rights and institute ‘protest bubbles’ for various pieces of infrastructure in the city,” the organization wrote on X. “Our rights are in jeopardy.”

“This bylaw goes against our right to protest. I’m hoping appeals are already in the works and that we’ll see a legal decision that shuts this kind of thing down for good,” another person wrote on the platform.