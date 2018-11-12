From buds to Bay Street

× Expand Indiva master grower Pete Young.

On January 23, 2018, Simone and I woke up early in the Cosmopolitan, a splashy boutique hotel with a view of downtown Toronto and, from the other side of the rooftop lounge, the lake and the Islands.

The night before, after a wine-soaked dinner, I’d picked out what I was going to wear: a sunflower-yellow hemp suit I’d made for our wedding. I put it on, along with one of my favourite tie-dye T-shirts, figuring I’d make a statement – except Simone was giving me that look.

“Pete,” she said. “It’s dated.”

I kept the pants, lost the jacket and swapped out the tie-dye for a metallic-blue-and-gold paisley shirt I’d picked up on our last trip to Haight-Ashbury. Then I added my two medallions, a Grateful Dead logo and a Hindu deity named Ganesha. I was also carrying a photo of my parents and a swatch of my mom’s wedding dress. Simone had a lock of her father’s hair, and a pendant that had belonged to her mother – with all four parents gone, we wanted them to somehow be there with us.

I tied up my dreadlocks, making sure to leave a few dangling, and looked over at Simone. “Better?”

She smiled, gave me a hug and said, “I’m so proud of you.”

King and Bay would never know what hit it.

We were in Toronto to ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange. I’m the “master grower” of Indiva, a licensed producer of medical marijuana, as well as a partner in the company. Indiva has offices in Ottawa and downtown London, Ontario, and a 40,000-square-foot high-tech production plant in an industrial park just off the highway in London. Indiva had started trading on the TSX a month earlier.

In the hotel lobby we met up with Indiva’s top brass. Koby, the COO, also works as a business lawyer in Ottawa, while the CEO, Niel, used to run a precious metals fund for an investment firm in Boston. There’s Jen, the CFO, and John, who does quality control and basically runs the facility. Finally, there’s Sarah, the head of client care.

Sarah and I go back decades: she was the first receptionist at the London Compassion Society and she was working the counter at Hemp Nation the second time the cops raided it; so, like me, she knows what the inside of a jail cell looks like.

As we walked down Bay Street, all I could see was black suits, shiny shoes and worried faces. I would’ve thought that people on Bay Street would be tap dancing down the sidewalk with hundred-dollar bills bursting out of their briefcases, but as far as I could see, everyone looked like they were on their way to a funeral.

When we got to the stock exchange you wouldn’t believe the looks we were getting at first – I thought security was going to tackle me.

But then we got inside, and there was a reception with coffee and juice and non-alcoholic champagne, and people kept coming up and introducing themselves to me. It seemed like everyone but everyone wanted a picture with me, the hippie pot-growing dude.

Mostly I hadn’t a fucking clue who anyone was, just more suits and shiny shoes. I had spent decades growing weed anywhere I could, in refrigerators, closets, parks, deserted islands, all the while hiding it from parents, neighbours, cops – and all of a sudden here I was, the star of the fucking stock exchange.

Excerpt from The High Road: A Pot Grower’s Journey From The Black Market To The Stock Market (Figure 1 Publishing, 2018) by Pete Young. Used with permission from the publisher.

