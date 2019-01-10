Maybe by next Christmas, cannabis will be as normal as fruit cake – only more fun

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin

When I got home for the holidays, one of the decorative plush Santas near the TV at my parents’ place had a joint hanging out of its mouth. Happy Green Christmas.

My family members have become increasingly open with each other about cannabis use over the last few years, but even so, this year was different: it’s legal now.

So, on half a dozen or so occasions, I found myself sitting with extended family and friends comparing strains, smell-testing, recommending stuff and, of course, sampling each other’s stuff.

But still, it was a somewhat surreal explaining to my parents the concept of CBD-only strains and why they don’t get you as stoned. A sign of the times.

Many pot smokers talk about how weed should now be considered as acceptable as alcohol and cigarettes, but in practice that’s a lot tougher to do. Most cannabis lovers I know are cautious about revealing their personal use. The stigma around marijuana is still going strong.

And now that the nation is free to light up, we begin the long and slow process of learning to be normal about it. That’s going to take a little longer.

I had plenty of conversations about pot over the holidays: conversations about where you can smoke; where to buy; what kinds of pot people are looking to try; what strain to use to nurse a hangover – and conversations about impaired driving.

This year, police had a new set of powers to demand a roadside saliva test for cannabis use. There has been widespread criticism of the new laws – not to mention the questionable science of roadside tests.

So-called “drugged driving” has been receiving special attention in the lead up to legalization. And police (even the premier in a New Year’s Eve tweet) have been warning of the harsh penalties associated with driving high. Anyone with over 5 nanograms of THC in their blood could face prison time

But in Ontario, cannabis lovers (and experimenters) were content to confine their use to the homefront. Toronto police weren’t able to provide an answer on charges, but province-wide there were only 37 drivers nabbed for drug impairment, a figure that includes all drugs not just cannabis, says Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sergeant Carolle Dionne.

While officers were out looking for stoned drivers over the holidays, drugged driving in general didn’t pose any more of a problem than other years, according to OPP Constable Barry Cookson, spokesperson for the Perth County detachment. Cookson said he couldn’t speak for other areas of the province, but “in our area, there has not been a significant increase” in problems relating to cannabis.

In other parts of the country, fears of high drivers similarly never materialized, despite all the reefer madness that cannabis would be a nightmare for cops to deal with. In Winnipeg, of 7,667 cars stopped in roadside check programs, only four drivers tested positive for cannabis using the oral fluid test.

That feels substantial – it is indicative of how far legalization has come, and how far it has left to go as something that is new and fun and to be shared, not feared.

Like that joint I shared during Christmas Eve festivities with my mother. It was a bit awkward at first, but by the end of the holidays we were sharing cannabis-infused gelcaps. Legalization is not something we're going to get used to all at once. But what I witnessed over the holidays was a step forward. Maybe by next Christmas, it will be as normal as fruit cake – only way more fun.

@nowtoronto