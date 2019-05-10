Toronto Ride of Silence marks cycling deaths May 15

× Expand Samuel Engelking Annual Ride Of Silence rolls out from Matt Cohen Park at 6:45 pm on May 15.

Ride of silence remembers cyclists

Toronto Ride of Silence remembers cyclists killed while riding their bikes. This year’s ride on Wednesday (May 15) sets out from Matt Cohen Park and ends with a moment of silence at the Peace Garden at Nathan Phillips Square. The event coincides with other rides taking place around the world. Meet a 6:45 pm. Depart at 7 pm sharp. Free. 393 Bloor W. bikemonth.ca

2 CAMH benefit fights mental health stigma

Elvira Kurt headlines a night of comedy, music and magic as part of Crazy Funny: The One Brave Night Extravaganza in support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and its work fighting the stigma surrounding mental health. The event takes place at the Social Capital Theatre on Friday (May 10). 8 pm. $20-$75. 154 Danforth. ashowofstrength.com

3 Awards gala celebrates women and world peace

Voice of Women for Peace hosts a Mother’s Day awards gala and fundraiser at the 519 Community Centre on Saturday (May 11) to honour those fighting for a feminist vision for world peace. 6-10 pm. $75, students $40. 519 Church. 416-603-7915. Tickets available at vowpeace.org.