The real lesson in David Frum vs. Steve Bannon

David Frum (left) admits his participation in the recent Munk Debate may have given Steve Bannon's far-right views more legitimacy.

In his article, The Real Lesson Of My Debate With Steve Bannon, published in The Atlantic on November 4, David Frum confesses some alarm that his decision to share a stage with the former Trump strategist at the recent Munk Debate at Roy Thomson Hall may have strengthened the legitimacy of the extreme rhetoric and hate-mongering of the Bannon brigade.

He writes, “Even if through no fault of my own, I’ve still been party to spreading discouragement rather than – as I believed – sparking faith and hope.”

There are those of us who believe the “fault” was with Frum’s determination to step onto the stage with Bannon in the first place. More than 5,000 people signed petitions and hundreds more phoned the Munk Debates offices to reason why a debate featuring Bannon needed to be cancelled. We stressed that allowing the participation of the architect of Trump’s Muslim ban at one of Canada’s most prestigious venues (with ticket prices up to $200) would normalize xenophobic opinions and incite his violent followers.

Frum argues that he participated in the debate on the rise in populism with the hope of reaching three groups of people: the undecided “who might imagine that populism offers them something;” those who resist it, ignoring trends in Europe; and finally, those who support it, who Frum says are being sold lies.

Unfortunately, he prefaces this by attacking those opposed to Bannon’s participation and the 1,500 protestors who showed up outside with trying “to shut down the debate by force and threat.” It’s not true that we tried “to block the entrance to the debate venue.”

Yes, there was about 30 seconds of time during which a portion of barriers erected by police was shaken loose. With the numbers protesting, it’s to be expected.

Frum writes that protestors “harassed attendees as they sought to enter.” But speeches imploring ticket holders to consider the repercussions of handing the microphone to a world-effective purveyor of white supremacy might more practically be called pacification.

Admittedly, there were a few angry people on my side of the fence. I stood behind a woman who yelled. But we can’t all be sanguine in the face of 2,800 Canadians paying Bannon big bucks to give him yet another platform to normalize racism.

Frum states that “fear that protesters would slip into the event obliged the organizers to search every bag and [metal detector] wand every entrant – delaying the start time by 45 minutes.”

Yes, the endless line-up of well-dressed, well-groomed Torontonians of a certain age and skin colour being scanned with a metal detector was quite a sight. But the choice to do so was the organizers’.

One protester, nevertheless, managed to get inside and, as Frum writes, “disrupt Bannon’s opening statement before being drowned out by audience applause and removed by police.” Frum uses inflammatory language to compare this “violent” interruption to “Saudi religious police, monitoring public behavior and discourse and interrupting things of which they disapprove.”

But really, the woman who unfurled a banner with the message No Hate, No Bigotry, No Place For Bannon’s White Supremacy came across as ingenious and courageous, not violent. How on earth did she pack all that fabric into her little self?

Perhaps Frum is referring to the dozen or so 20-somethings wearing kerchiefs outside, facing billy-club-wielding cops and cops on horses?

I spoke with one who sounded more earnest than violent. “Stay behind us and no one will get hurt,” he said. “We’ll protect you.”

I heard nothing more inciting than that in the two hours I spent walking through the crowd. The police reported one incident of pepper spray and a few arrests, but as the CBC reported, “The protest against the debate was loud, but peaceful.”

Frum ended up losing the debate because of a computer glitch that was revealed some hours later. And he’s troubled by this.

He writes that “People do not think; they feel. They do not believe what is true; they regard as true that which they wish to believe. A lie that affirms us will gain more credence than a truth that challenges us.”

And therein lies the real lesson. Because of the flawed voting result “many people who have heard both the false report and the correction will choose to believe the false report, because for one motive or another, it suits them better,” Frum concludes.

Not that we need a lesson from the intellectual who crafted the speech that justified George W. Bush’s Iraq war. It might be truer to conclude that the Munk Debate created the illusion that the event was even necessary.

