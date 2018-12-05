Grassroots Politics In Action: December 6 vigil marks Montreal massacre

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin Women Won’t Forget remember the Montreal massacre on December 6.

1. December 6 vigil marks Montreal massacre

A candlelight vigil and Native healing ceremony in the spirit of remembering all women who have been murdered by men marks the 29th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre and National Day of Action and Remembrance on Violence Against Women on Thursday (December 6). Speakers are still to be announced. 6-7 pm. Free. Philosopher’s Walk (Avenue and Bloor, behind the ROM). Bring a candle and a rose. Ceremony will go on regardless of weather. womenwontforget.org

2. Holiday market helps on harm reduction

The Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre hosts the inaugural New Toronto Holiday Market in support of the public health and harm reduction efforts of LAMP Community Health Centre on Saturday (December 8). Free holiday craft activity for the kids and gift-wrapping station by donation. 10 am-3 pm. 2 Colonel Sam Smith Park. lakeshoregrounds.ca/holiday-market

3. Celebrate a city worth fighting for

The Special Interest Group and MC Mohammad Ali provide the musical backdrop for RadTO Collective’s fundraiser in support of the political activism and municipal organizing efforts of grassroots groups across the city. At the Tranzac on Sunday (December 9). 8-11 pm. Pwyc. 292 Brunswick. citywefightfor.org