How to fight Donald Trump from Toronto

× Expand Michelle da Silva A sign spotted at the January 30 protest against Donald Trump and the Muslim ban outside Toronto's US Consulate.

Donald Trump's recent moves, such as his ban on travellers entering America from Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, has normalized xenophobia and white supremacy. Families have been torn apart, students are unable to return to school, children and seniors are locked in airport detention centres for hours.

Then, there was the mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday night – an act that shocked many Canadians to the core.

If people are still in denial that Trump-style politics and hate for minorities isn’t happening on our side of the border, they only need to look at who’s running for the Conservative Party. The past year, we’ve seen a spike in attacks on Muslim folks across cities in Canada. And let’s not forget what Indigenous peoples and groups like Black Lives Matter have been telling us for years.

The world feels like it’s changing – for the worst.

So what can you do? We’ve rounded up events happening in Toronto over the next week that offer opportunities to stand in solidarity with those who are oppressed, practice acts of peaceful resistance, question our world leaders and hold each other accountable.

Let’s raise our voices together.

Vigil for the Victims of Quebec City Mosque Shooting

If you missed the candlelight vigils at Ryerson and the University of Toronto earlier in the week, another one is planned for Nathan Phillips Square on February 1 at 7 pm. Join others in a peaceful vigil to honour the six lives lost and the 19 injured in the January 29 shooting at a Quebec City mosque. Stand in solidarity with others against religious discrimination and senseless violence. See website for details.

National Days of Action Against Islamophobia and White Supremacy

Join Black Lives Matter, No One Is Illegal, Kashmir Solidarity Group, Tamil Freedom Coalition and dozens of other activist groups in front of the US Consulate (360 University) on February 4 at 12:30 pm. The event is held in conjunction with the National Days of Action Against Islamophobia and Deportations, and protests xenophobic, anti-Black, Islamophobic, anti-refugee, racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic policies. Additionally, organizers have posted a list of demands including asking the Canadian government to condemn Trump’s executive order and opening our borders and providing asylum to refugees. See website for details.

×

C!C!C! Epic Protest Anthems: Patti Smith “People Have The Power”

Don’t underestimate the power of song and music as a form of resistance. This week, Toronto’s favourite mass community choir, Choir! Choir! Choir!, dedicates its singing sessions to Patti Smith’s protest anthem, People Have the Power. Listen to the song online before heading to Clinton’s (693 Bloor West) on January 31 or February 1 for the sing-along. Cover is $5 and doors open at 7 pm. See website for details.

Grab You By the Pussy: Pussies Unite!

It’s been two weeks since the Women’s March and Toronto resisters are ready to start organizing again. Join like-minded individuals at Bloke (401 King West) on February 4 for a panel discussion, networking opportunity and dance party. Speakers include Tracey Erin Smith, Carolina Miranda, Samantha Hodder and Cara Benjamin-Pace. Admission is by donation and proceeds benefit Newcomer Kitchen. See website for details.

No Immigration Ban – Protest Against Trump Policies

A demonstration against Trump’s recent anti-Muslim policies is organized for February 4 from 1 to 6 pm in front of the US Consulate (360 University). The group urges those in solidarity against “Trump’s fascist policies and rhetoric” to join. See website for details.

SlutWalk Toronto Presents: Resistance Culture

Take a stand against rape culture and celebrate art as a form of resistance at Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church) on February 4 from 7 to 10 pm. The cabaret will feature local visual art, burlesque dancers, storytelling, poetry, spoken word and music speaking out against sexual violence, marginalization and oppression. Entry is pay-what-you-can ($10 suggested donation) and 100 per cent of proceeds will go towards funding the 2017 SlutWalk march and rally. See listing for details.

Progressively Pissed: Support the ACLU

Progressively Pissed, a series of pub events at Kensington’s Trinity Common (303 Augusta) for those politically inclined, will donate proceeds from its February 9 event to the American Civil Liberties Union, the group spearheading the legal battle against Trump’s executive order on Muslim immigration. From 7pm to midnight, drop by, grab a beer and engage in conversation with other ACLU supporters. See website for details.

×

C!C!C! Epic Nights: Toronto Can’t Keep Quiet! Featuring MILCK

During the Women’s March on Washington, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter MILCK’s “Quiet” became the unofficial anthem after she and a group of women broke out into an a capella version of the song. On February 6, she’ll be joining community choir Choir! Choir! Choir! for a special performance of the song at the Phoenix (410 Sherbourne). This is an all-ages show and tickets are $15 online, with all proceeds donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. See website for details.

Amnesty International Local Meeting

Join concerned citizens at Amnesty International’s Danforth-Riverdale chapter, group 164, for their monthly meeting on February 7 from 7 to 9 pm at St Barnabas Church (361 Danforth). The free event will provide opportunities for discussion, letter writing and event planning for human rights around the world. See listing for details.

Truth, Lies and Democracy: Journalism After Trump

Science for Peace presents a free public lecture on February 8 from 7 to 9 pm at University College (15 King’s College Circle). The talk features journalist and filmmaker Olivia Ward. See listing for details.

Trudeau: We’re Watching You

Canadians concerned with mass surveillance will protest across the country on February 25. Organized by the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, the day calls on our government to protect the private data of people and groups in Canada, repeal the Anti Terrorism Act (formerly Bill C-51) and support Private Member’s Bill S-231, which would strengthen protection for advocates, whistleblowers and journalists. The Toronto rally takes place at Trinity Bellwoods Park at 2 pm. Support the online petition here. See website for details.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas