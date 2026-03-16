Doug Ford pushes federal government to allow pepper spray amid bail system concerns

What to know Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on the federal government to legalize pepper spray for self-defense, citing safety concerns.



He criticizes the “broken” bail system, highlighting repeat offenders being released multiple times.



Ford announces plans to expand the Brockville Correctional Complex and St. Lawrence Valley facility, adding 295 local beds as part of a provincial expansion of 1,436 beds by 2032.



He urges faster DNA collection from serious sexual offence suspects and says lack of jail space should not justify early release.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s calling on the federal government to legalize the use of pepper spray as he criticizes the “broken” bail system.

Ford made the comments during a press conference in Brockville on Monday, where he announced a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to build the new Brockville Correctional Complex and expand the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre.

During the press conference, Ford urged the federal government to crack down on the “broken” bail system and the release of repeat offenders.

As a result, Ford said people are not feeling safe and said he wrote a letter to the federal government last week to legalize the use of pepper spray for self-defense.

“It’s a common sense way to help people, especially women, in vulnerable situations to protect themselves and their family,” Ford said.

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He followed by criticizing the bail system, saying women need something to protect themselves from repeat violent offenders.

“Our courts are letting people out on bail, they don’t get out on bail once, not twice, not three times- four times and five times, just to repeat the offences,” he said.

Ford narrowed in on Toronto, saying residents are feeling vulnerable.

“People aren’t feeling safe out there, they’re hearing about home invasions, they’re hearing about people not feeling safe in subways… what is Ontario and Canada coming to?” he said.

Ford said he’s also pushing for the federal government to collect DNA from people arrested with serious sexual offences to speed up investigations.

“I find it ironic that these criminals get arrested [and] the first thing that happens is they get their fingerprints, why are we not taking DNA samples from them immediately?,” he said.

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Ford said the province’s work to expand jails and facilities will ensure that “not having enough space” is not an excuse to grant offenders an early release.

He then proceeded to criticize some judges for being “terrible” for letting offenders out due to overcrowding.

The expansion of facilities in Brockville will add 295 new correctional beds in the region and is part of the government’s plan to add 1,436 new correctional beds across the province by 2032.