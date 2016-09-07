U.S. bans toxic triclosan in soaps

Nearly four decades after it first proposed banning triclosan, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is officially outlawing the antibacterial chem and 18 other antiseptic ingredients in soaps, saying there's not enough proof that they're safe or effective.

Canadian environmental groups have been waiting on the feds to officially follow through on a 2012 promise to declare triclosan toxic to the environment. If they don't, Canada risks becoming a triclosan "dumping ground."

"The Canadian government has to mirror the ban quickly," says Environmental Defence enviro researcher and policy analyst Muhannad Malas.

Heads-up: neither Canada nor the U.S. plans to ban triclosan or the antibacterial triclocarban from other body care products, including some toothpastes (namely, Colgate Total), deodorants and acne treatments.

ecoholic@nowtoronto.com | @ecoholicnation