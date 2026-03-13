‘Enough is enough,’ Ford and Toronto officials push to ban Al-Quds Day political rally

What to know Doug Ford and GTA politicians are urging the province’s attorney general to shut down the annual Al-Quds Day demonstration planned outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto this weekend.

Supporters of the call — including Brad Bradford, James Pasternak and Steven Del Duca — say the rally could threaten public safety and has previously required heavy police resources.

Reactions on X are split, with some users backing stronger action while others argue that cancelling the rally would undermine the right to protest and free speech.

In anticipation of Al-Quds Day, Ford, councillors, and the mayor are condemning the pro-Palestinian rally set for this weekend in Toronto and are calling on the attorney general for support.

On Saturday, thousands are expected to rally outside the U.S. consulate on University Avenue in solidarity with Palestinians, as part of the annual Al-Quds Day.

But the event, established in 1979 by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, faces an uncertain future amid Ford and councillors’ calls to stop it.

This afternoon, I’ve instructed my Attorney General to pursue an injunction against the Al-Quds Day demonstration planned for Toronto.



Hate, violence and intimidation have no place on the streets of Canada and our government will fight it however we can. pic.twitter.com/5QbvxxpxOg — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 13, 2026



Ford posted his thoughts on an X (formerly Twitter) post, reading in part: “Hate, violence and intimidation have no place on the streets of Canada and our government will fight it however we can.”

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Mayor of Vaughan, Steven Del Duca, thanked Ford for taking action, and his X post reads in part: “This is a critical moment in our province and country, and leaders at all levels need to be decisive in defence of Jewish Canadians.”

Two councillors, Brad Bradford and James Pasternak, posted a joint statement on X in response to the call to stop the rally.

In the statement, they urge Chow to condemn the gathering and the City to keep Canadians safe.

“At a time when Toronto synagogues and even the U.S. Consulate are being shot up, the hateful Ad Quds Day rally must be stopped to protect public safety,” Councillor Bradford said.

The statement continues to say the Toronto Police Service has allocated hundreds of officers and has “incurred over $44 million in police costs managing these mobs.”

Both councillors said, “Enough is enough. Protesters must be prevented from blocking ambulance routes and targeting businesses owned by members of the Jewish community and other minority groups. Torontonians deserve to go about their daily lives in peace and security, without hate and demonization.”

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Torontonians react to Ford’s X post. One user agreed, saying, “You, my friend, have demonstrated leadership! Go after every last one of these MOFOS! Throw the book at them and throw the key away after you’re done. Canada will never be a Muslim nation. Amen!” Another commented, “Welcome back, Doug! Where have you been these past few years?”

But some Toronto residents disagree with the call to stop the rally. One user said, “We have a right to protest.” Another user echoed the sentiment. “You don’t recognize Canada? I don’t recognize you removing free speech,” they wrote on the platform.