‘Indescribable pain,’ Family and community members gather at vigil for boy killed by stray bullet in North York, call for end to gun violence

Community members came together to honour the memory of a young boy killed by a stray bullet in North York last weekend.

The community-led vigil comes after eight-year-old JahVai Roy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was asleep in his bed. The incident happened as a shooting broke out near his apartment building, in the Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive area, on Aug. 16, and a bullet penetrated the first-floor apartment’s window striking Roy, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During an emotional ceremony on Thursday evening in front of his building, community members, leaders, and family got together to share memories of the victim and call for the end of gun violence.

At a heartfelt speech, JahVai’s mother, Holly Roy, who was with the boy moments before the incident, talked about her final moments with her son.

“I’m trying so hard to hang onto the memory of that morning my son’s life was taken and not the moments leading up to his death. It’s indescribable pain, those last moments,” she said.

“I wish this on nobody. It’s an indescribable pain I wish on no one. But I feel the love from my community, my city, I feel the love and support and I thank everybody.”

Advertisement

Holly and other community members say JahVai was an active advocate against violence, being one of the youngest members of anti-violence organization One By One Movement, as part of the Child and Youth Council which promotes anti-bullying initiatives.

“I want everybody to know his name, I don’t want his name to be forgotten. I don’t want his memory to be tragic. I want his memory to be good because he was a really good little soul, way beyond his time,” she added.

Community members also took the time to speak out against gun violence in the community, calling on local leaders to prevent this from happening again.

“JahVai should be outside playing here today, and getting ready for a new school year, dreaming about what he wants to be when he grows up. Instead, we’re standing here, mourning a life that ended before it even had a chance to truly begin,” community member Tenzin Urgyen, who organized the vigil, said.

“When one child in our community is taken this way, something in us, in all, breaks. We should not accept this as normal, we must not grow numb to the sound of silence and headlines.”

Advertisement

While family and friends of the family took the stage to speak about his memory, other community members also attended the event to pay their respects.

“I’m happy that the community can come together, but I’m sad we need to come together for this reason. We’re losing our young people and our politicians, our representatives. This can’t just be a one-time visit, where they come to our neighbourhood and say ‘sorry.’ They have to come and stay,” vigil attendee Michelle Legrow told Now Toronto.

“This violence, it has to stop. I hope that this is a big alarm that people will take this seriously and help the family, help [the] youth, and we’ve gotta do something drastic.”

Another attendee, who says she knew JahVai, says his presence will be missed in the community, and also hopes the incident will push the government to make changes.

“This is more of a deep sacrifice for the community. Innocent lives are on the line, and what the government is delaying, what we’ve been advocating for years on end before the issue became out of control. The communities are not being renovated the way they should be in bringing safety,” Melissa Hood said.

“The politicians, the federal government, they know the issue. We’ve been asking for release of funding, and funding should be going towards activists and organizations that are intervening and preventing this type of trajectory.”

Advertisement

Mayor Olivia Chow also made an appearance at the vigil, offering her comfort to his mother and remembering JahVai as a ‘happy kid’ who was always smiling.

“If we give up, we’re giving up on JahVai. We will not do that. We will not forget, we will remember. Holly, we promise you, because that’s what you want. You want us not to forget JahVai, you want us to remember, you want us to believe that each one of us—especially those who have some power—that we will do everything we can.”

Speaking about the calls for the end of gun violence in the community, Chow says the government needs to take action to remove guns from the streets, highlighting that a significant portion of these guns come from south of the border.

“And we all know, especially the federal government and the police, we all know, we must crack down on those illegal American guns that are flooding our streets. Nine out 10 guns in our streets are illegal American guns. What are they doing on our streets?” she questioned.

In light of the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign was also launched to support JahVai’s family with funeral expenses, mental support, and relocation to a safe neighbourhood, having gathered more than $79,000 by the time of publication.

Following the vigil, a rally against violence was held Friday morning in front of Toronto City Hall.