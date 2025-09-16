Finch West LRT inches closer to opening with revenue service test run in ‘coming days,’ Metrolinx confirms



The Finch West LRT is gearing up to begin revenue service demonstration in the coming days marking the last crucial step before opening, according to Metrolinx.



Metrolinx confirmed the news in an email statement to Now Toronto on Tuesday.

“We are currently targeting a Revenue Service Demonstration on Finch West in the coming days, which is an important period of testing for the system,” the statement said.

Rumours of revenue demonstration began on social media after posts showed an alleged memo being sent out to TTC employees informing them that revenue service would begin on Sept 20.

“This is a significant step forward, and I’m confident that together we’ll deliver the exceptional service our customers expect, now on this new line,” the memo, signed by TTC Head of Stations Jamal Richardson, said.

However, Metrolinx did not confirm if Sept. 20 would be the day that service begins.

A revenue demonstration marks one of the final steps before both the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRT’s open for service, and will show whether or not the lines are ready to open for passengers.

The demonstration involves running trains along the line as scheduled when it opens up to the public.

Earlier this summer, Metrolinx said that the demonstration period could take at least 30 days.

This news comes nearly a week after Metrolinx confirmed that the TTC took control over the line.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT was also handed over to the TTC this summer and was anticipated to open in September, but that deadline was pushed back once again.

News regarding potential revenue demonstration for the Eglinon LRT has yet to be shared, but CEO of Metrolinx Michael Lindsay recently said during a news conference that the agency is “hoping” for an October opening.

Metrolinx reiterated in its email to Now Toronto that the goal is to open both LRT’s when they are safe and reliable to do so.

Both the Finch West LRT and the Eglinton Crosstown are now years behind schedule. The Finch West LRT was expected to open in 2021, and the Crosstown in 2020.

Work on the Crosstown began in 2011, making the line now 15 years in the making.