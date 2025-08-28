Premier Doug Ford supports Ottawa’s decision requiring all city workers to return to the office full-time, but local councillors are not impressed.

In a memo to Ottawa’s mayor and city council, City Manager Wendy Stephanson announced that municipal workers will return to full-time in-office work starting Jan. 1.

“The City’s top priority is delivering excellent service to residents, which employees have continued to do throughout a time of significant change,” the memo, dated Aug. 26, reads.

Stephenson shared that more than 85 per cent of city staff are currently onsite or in the workplace each day.

“The collective return to a five-day office standard for all City employees will help strengthen the organizational culture and build confidence and trust in the City’s ability to continue to provide responsive and reliable service to the public,” the memo continues, adding that the city values in-person work as the foundation for collaboration, organizational culture and excellent service delivery.

FORD SHOWS SUPPORT, CITY COUNCILLORS SPEAK OUT

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford showed support for the City of Ottawa ending remote work.

“I spoke to him [Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe] the other night and I’m very proud of him and the mayor is doing a great job there,” Ford said, before calling on other municipalities and another level of government, to do the same.

“Now, the federal government, you need to follow suit and all other regions across Ontario,” Ford told reporters. “It’s time to bring people back to work.”

However, several city councillors have taken to social media to speak out against the mandate.

“I want to express my profound disappointment today that the City has ordered its workers back into the office five days a week,” Councillor Jeff Leiper posted on BlueSky. “It is a short-sighted decision that serves no one well in either the short or long term.”

Leiper cited various benefits of allowing workers to use a hybrid model, including reduced traffic, an insufficient public transit system, more support for businesses in the suburbs and allowing workers to spend more time with their families.

Advertisement

I want to express my profound disappointment today that the City has ordered its workers back into the office five days a week. It is a short-sighted decision that serves no one well in either the short or long term. (1/6) — Jeff Leiper (@LeiperOttawa) August 26, 2025

“The decision is counter to our Official Plan thrust to build more complete communities right across the city, and to rebuild a vibrant downtown by welcoming residents who want services and amenities around the clock,” Leiper shared.

“Ordering workers to take on significantly more costs in their household budgets with more and longer commutes is a blow to affordability. Doug Ford’s government is making the wrong choice for Ontario workers, but it’s not incumbent on the City of Ottawa to make the same mistake.”

Fellow Councillor Ariel Troster echoed Leiper’s sentiments.

“I’m with Jeff. If we haven’t made the proper investments to ensure fast and frequent transit, this will just add more cars to the road and increase congestion in Centretown,” Troster said on X.

I’m with Jeff. If we haven’t made the proper investments to ensure fast and frequent transit, this will just add more cars to the road and increase congestion in Centretown. Also: hybrid work arrangements are good for parents and caregivers—often women. Trust people to work where they do it best. — Ariel Troster (@arieltroster.com) 2025-08-26T18:11:38.565Z

Advertisement

“Also: hybrid work arrangements are good for parents and caregivers—often women. Trust people to work where they do it best.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Glen Gower is also speaking out against the return-to-office policy.

“The social infrastructure to support working parents still hasn’t recovered from the pandemic,” Gower posted on Blueksy. “And our transportation network isn’t ready for a full return-to-office either.”

Councillor Laura Dundas is also among those who disagree with the move.

“I whole-heartedly disagree with the City of Ottawa administration’s decision to mandate a full return to the office for City staff on Jan. 1. I wasn’t supportive when federal public services were forced back into the office, and I certainly don’t support it now,” she posted to BlueSky.

“Hybrid work supports not only public servants and their families, but also neighbourhood economies. Instead of making staff commute back to offices, Ottawa should focus on increasing residential housing in the core to sustain and grow our downtown economy.”

Advertisement

CANADIANS CONFUSED

Following Ottawa’s announcement, many people have taken to the internet to share their thoughts. A lot of people feel as though this is the wrong decision.

“More traffic and less money being spent at local businesses,” one person said on X.

“It will not improve productivity or efficiency. It may reduce it. It’s about pleasing government real estate cronies and subjugation of workers,” another person shared.

“Insisting on a full-time return to the office is both counterproductive and out of touch with today’s realities. The pandemic showed us that working from home boosts productivity, improves well-being, and cuts traffic—helping the environment. Future should be hybrid or full WFH.”

While others feel this is the right move.

Advertisement

“It is about time. What about the public servants for the federal government? They need to go back in the office 5 days a week as well. Covid has been over for several years,” one person posted on X.

“Good. Otherwise they should be designated as redundant and dismissed.”

“It’s very overdue for City of Toronto workers to be back full-time in the office as well,” another person said, suggesting Mayor Olivia Chow do the same in Toronto.

RETURN-TO-OFFICE TREND

Ottawa is the latest municipality to announce its workers will be returning to the office full-time. Stephenson’s announcement comes a little over a week after the premier called on municipal governments in Ontario to mandate their employees return to office five days a week.

Earlier this month, Ford announced that provincial employees would be returning to the office full-time by the beginning of next year. He said that he believes everyone is more productive when they are in the office, and also cited benefits to the economy.

Advertisement

“I will just use downtown Toronto, for example, the PATH. You know, there’s hardworking entrepreneurs that their businesses basically just died when there wasn’t floor traffic,” Ford told reporters at a press conference.

Ford’s announcement follows the beginning of a return-to-office trend that saw several major banks, including RBC, TD and Scotiabank, announce they would be eventually sending their workers back to the office five days a week.