‘I have no intention to quit,’ From celebrity encounters to life-long friends, this 18-year TIFF volunteer isn’t slowing down

As TIFF hits its 50 years, one of its beloved volunteers is celebrating 18 years participating in the festival, with no plans of ever walking away.

If you are a TIFF regular, you have probably interacted with one of the festival’s thousands of volunteers. Proudly wearing the festival’s shirt and badge, they stand at the frontlines, scanning tickets, managing lineups, answering questions, and carrying the mission of making the festival stays organized and welcoming for everyone.

Maurice-Pierre Joanis has been volunteering at the festival for a total of 18 years now, proudly holding his badge through some of TIFF’s most remarkable moments.

Born in Ottawa, Joanis has been calling Toronto his home for more than 35 years now, attending the film festival for almost just as long. But after retiring from his job as a teacher, he found an opportunity to experience the event in a totally different way.

“One year, I just spoke to volunteers. I said, ‘What does it involve?’ And they said, ‘What are the perks? Oh, you get some free passes and vouchers.’ [And I thought,] ‘Oh, OK, I can do this.’ So, I applied in my first year, and that was a very good experience,” he told Now Toronto.

“I realized it’s just about facilitating people, welcoming, smiling, answering their questions, reassuring…So, it’s pretty much an easy task, but at the same time, it’s repetitive, but you get a kick out of it.”

Advertisement

Usually, TIFF volunteers have to volunteer for at least two years before being considered for a volunteer captain role, but after killing it in his first year, Joanis said he was offered the position right away.

Besides having a friendly personality and outstanding communication skills, Joanis can also speak four languages, which also facilitated his role to be able to connect with people from all over the world attending the event.

“They really, truly value anyone that speaks another language, or French the second official language [of Canada], to partake and help them in occasions that facilitate and give a better image to the [festival].”

After an amazing first experience, the volunteer came back year after year, trying different sets of tasks, from administrative work to interacting with patrons to welcoming people into the theatres. According to him, what drives him to the festival is the ability to connect with others.

“It’s heartwarming, and you’re sharing the moment also. That’s a good thing. We’re all sharing the same thing, and there’s a very human dimension to it. I find films and music are still very positive things that unites us in this world,” he said.

“This is the beauty of TIFF. Usually [when] you line up for a film, nobody talks to each other, we’re all doing a little business. And during TIFF, it’s totally the opposite, people acknowledge who’s in front, who’s behind…It’s an enriching experience.”

Advertisement

PRECIOUS TIFF MOMENT TREATS

Throughout his years of service, Joanis has had the opportunity to live through some of TIFF’s most remarkable days, from the 40th to the 50th anniversary, all of which added to his “mental library” of memories, as he calls it.

And some of these coolest memories—and perks of being a volunteer—involved unexpected encounters with celebrities.

One of Joanis’ most remarkable celebrity moments was when he saw Nicole Kidman, who attended the festival in 2018 for a Q&A following the premiere of Boy Erased. The volunteer said that while most TV stars appear to be shorter in person than on the big screen, the Australian-American actress was much taller than he expected.

“She’s so tall! When they all got up, there were 13 from the cast, and she stood there like, almost alone in the middle,” he said.

Another moment that got dearly stored in his memory was when former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin tapped his shoulder during a Hot Docs screening, and casually asked whether she was too early.

Advertisement

“I just turned and said, ‘Oh yes, indeed. We will look after you.’ And then I just was on the talkie, and I said, ‘I’m speaking with Sarah Palin, can you come in front?’ But then my heart is just [pounding]. You try to keep it on task, but at the same time, there’s something in you, a fuzzy feeling of, ‘Oh my God, this was Sarah Palin!”

Although he has met a number of celebrities over his years at TIFF, Joanis says he still dreams of meeting American actress Jodie Foster, but says he doesn’t expect these moments to happen often.

“If it happens, it happens, and it’s a bonus. That’s what I call these [encounters] to my volunteers…because not everyone would have had a chance [to meet a celebrity]. When you signed up, you didn’t have a clue that this star would walk down the street and salute and take time to speak and sign autographs, because not all of them have enough time before the film, or they’re on a tight schedule. So, that’s what I call precious TIFF moment treats.”

Besides bonus moments, Joanis was also there for what he considers one of TIFF’s most challenging times, when the festival had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not being able to participate in person and losing contact with festival-goers and fellow volunteers was difficult, and led to a major restructuring of the event.

“Forty to 60 per cent of regular volunteers come back, but 90 per cent of captains return every year. So, it’s like a family. We communicate on Facebook, we have social things together, or go to a restaurant for food and drinks. So, it becomes kind of a TIFF family, and we were missing each other so badly [during the pandemic].”

Advertisement

After the festival came back from the pandemic, he says a significant portion of staff and captains ended up taking other jobs, leading TIFF to recruit different people in the following years, which took some readapting and the birth of a brand new family.

Even after some bumps in the road, Joanis is excited about being present in the festival’s 50th anniversary this year, applauding TIFF for becoming a real landmark.

“Nobody thought 50 years ago [that] Toronto would become such a major point related to cinema, because we’re not Hollywood…It’s not only because some films are [set here,] it’s also the whole scenario that they built around how to bring people together in the fall and a distributor’s market,” he said.

After almost two decades of volunteering at the festival, the volunteer says he plans to keep coming back as long as he can.

“I have no intention to quit as it’s the best way to kick off the fall season and it’s too much of a high point in my yearly calendar. Well, I would say that until they need me, I am open to serve as long as I [can].”