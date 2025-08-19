From Sci-Fi legends to superheroes: Meet the stars coming to FAN EXPO in Toronto this weekend

Get ready Toronto, the stars are coming out and they’re shining bright at this year’s FAN EXPO.



The annual event returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Aug. 21-24.

From Back to The Future, to Twilight, and Superman, don’t miss your chance to meet some of the celebs who brought your favourite character to life on screen!

Check out a list of some of the big names heading to FAN EXPO this weekend.

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD

Appearing: Aug. 22-24

Take a trip back to the future to meet Back to the Future’s very own Christopher Lloyd. Don’t miss out on an unforgettable experience filled with time travel and nostalgia with the man behind Doc Brown!

MICHAEL J. FOX

Appearing: Aug. 22-23

Well, you can’t have Doc Brown without Marty McFly himself, the whole gang is getting back together at FAN EXPO this year.Catch Canada’s very own Michael J. Fox at this year’s convention.

HAILEE STEINFELD

Appearing: Aug. 24

You might know her as Marvel’s Kate Bishop, or maybe you know her as Mary from Sinners. Hailee Steinfeld has taken on many beloved roles and is sure to offer a (Pitch) Perfect time at the event.

WILLIAM SHATNER

Appearing: Aug. 22-23

The USS Enterprise is landing at FAN EXPO,, and so is none other than Captain Kirk. “Star Trek’s” William Shatner will be taking a break from captain duties to take photos with fans and sign autographs.

MIKE TYSON



Appearing: Aug. 23

Are you ready for a knock-out appearance? Well, boxing legend Mike Tyson is touching down in the 6ix for this year’s convention. Here for one day only, don’t miss your chance to meet one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

CAST OF TWILIGHT

Appearing: Aug. 22-24

Twihearts, this one is for you! The Cullens are stepping into the sunlight this weekend, don’t miss Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz, and Jackson Rathbone at this year’s FAN EXPO.

TOM WELLING

Appearing: Aug. 22-24

This year, fans are getting a one-way ticket to “Smallville,” and Superman himself will be there to greet you as you arrive. Tom Welling will be at FAN EXPO for three whole days treating fans to photo ops and autograph signings.

BRANDON ROUTH

Appearing: Aug. 22-24

What’s better than one Superman? Well, how about two! Superman Returns star Brandon Routh is flying into this year’s convention for three whole days.

TRISH STRATUS

Appearing: Aug. 22

It’s time to Rock & Roll with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Hailed as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, this legend and Toronto native is connecting with fans for one day, so you don’t want to miss it.