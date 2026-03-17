Going out for St. Patrick’s Day? Beware of TTC early closures

What to know Subway service on Line 1 is ending early at 11:59 p.m. between St. Clair West and King stations from March 16–19.

The planned closures will accommodate track work, and shuttle buses will run to accommodate customers.

Meanwhile, Finch West LRT service is being extended daily until 1 a.m., with trains operating faster during late evenings on weekdays, weekends and holidays.

Torontonians going out for St. Patrick’s Day might have a difficult time commuting home, as the TTC is planning to end service on Line 1 trains early for planned maintenance.

Even though it is a weekday, several events are filling up, as the city looks to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but party-goers should be aware of TTC early closures that might affect after-party plans.

Subway service on TTC’s Line 1 will end at 11:59 p.m. between St. Clair West and King stations, from March 16–19, including during St. Patrick’s Day.

Starting at 11:59 p.m., Osgoode, St. Patrick, Queen’s Park, Museum, and Dupont stations will be fully closed, as well as the Kendal Avenue entrance at Spadina station. Other subway stations will stay open for customers who need to purchase PRESTO cards to access other transit routes.

Those who need to access Line 1 shouldn’t worry, as shuttle buses will be operating during the closures, and TTC staff will help re-direct riders.

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The planned closures will accommodate track work, which mostly happens overnight.

Line 1 service will resume normally at 6 a.m.

Finch West LRT extends service

While Line 1 will be closing early, service on Line 6 has just been extended with later and faster trains.

Over the weekend, TTC announced it is extending service for the Finch West LRT, with trains running until 1 a.m. daily starting March 15.

Trains will now also operate every 10 minutes during late evenings on weekdays, weekends and holidays, with improved service in the morning and during the evening on Saturdays and holidays.

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Service will run between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sundays, and 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. on holidays.

With the extension, Line 6 shuttle buses will stop operating during late-evening periods.

The changes come after Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced signal priority has been unveiled on Line 6 and parts of Line 5 last week.

Read More Olivia Chow says transit signal priority is now active on parts of Lines 5 and 6, speeding up travel

The new system helps to reduce delays by allowing LRT vehicles to move through intersections before left-turning cars. The mayor also said signal priority will also soon be implemented along the Spadina streetcar route.