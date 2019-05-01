How not to ban hate rallies at city hall

× Expand Jewish Defence League members attack pro-Palestinian protestor at 2018 AIPIC conference in Washington DC.

The city’s Executive Committee has been working for the better part of two years on a proposal to ban "hate-sponsored" rallies in Nathan Phillips Square and on provincial property. The committee takes another crack today (May 1).

Supposedly aimed at all "hate rallies,” including neo-Nazi, white supremacist, anti-immigration and anti-refugee groups, the proposal tabled by North York councillor James Pasternak seems to concern itself mainly with Al-Quds Day, an annual event held worldwide since 1979 to protest the occupation of East Jerusalem and the treatment of Palestinians by Israel. No other event or group is named in Pasternak’s motion.

Could it be that the real target of the motion is not hatred, bigotry or racism, but rather criticism of the state of Israel? The stakes of this motion are much greater than its supporters let on.

The real problem is that under the guise of fighting hate, the motion aims to silence progressive civil society. This became obvious during the first meeting to discuss the proposal at city hall back in November 2017, when Meir Weinstein, head of the militant Jewish Defence League, was accepted as an “expert witness.”

Focusing on Muslim-centred events when hate crimes against Muslims have doubled in recent years diverts attention from white supremacists endangering public life.

The JDL’s anti-Muslim views are well known, coalescing with far-right groups like Soldiers of Odin more recently. JDL's U.S.-based parent was identified by the FBI as a terrorist group as early as 2001. One of its Canadian members was charged last year with assault for the beating of one individual during pro-Palestinian protests at the AIPAC conference in Washington DC.

Of course most people are disgusted by governments, groups and individuals who promote hatred. But Pasternak’s motion is fixated on an event which is identified with the Muslim community, even though it draws support from across the religious spectrum, including Christians and Jews and labour unions. Focusing on Muslim-centred events or groups when hate crimes against Muslims have doubled in recent years diverts attention from white supremacist and anti-immigrant and anti-refugee groups who are the ones most endangering public life, as proven by the massacres in Quebec City, Pittsburgh and Christchurch.

But despite Pasternak’s efforts – and Mayor John Tory’s support – Toronto police, the Attorney General of Ontario and the city’s legal staff are reluctant about a ban.

The reality is that Al-Quds Day is not a hate rally, despite repeated pronouncements by B’nai Brith, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and their supporters at the Toronto Sun. Al-Quds Day is a legitimate protest against the injustices and actions of Israel towards the Palestinians, which have also been condemned internationally.

If these groups and individuals truly believe Al-Quds Day organizers are guilty of hate crimes, they should file a complaint. In fact, groups have tried to do that, but those complaints have gone nowhere. The opponents of Al-Quds Day conflate legitimate protest against Israel with anti-Semitism.

There are laws already in place to properly counter hate crimes, if enforced and applied properly. Adding a new layer of bureaucracy and decision-making on unqualified judges like city staff or the Speaker at Queen’s Park can only lead to abuse. An engaged civil society is the most reliable and effective bulwark against hate.

Robert Massoud ran the activist meeting space and independent community gallery Beit Zatoun.

