Ryan Reynolds, Sydney Sweeney and more. Here are the celebs who signed Moët & Chandon’s 12-litre bottle for TIFF’s 50th anniversary

Celebrities in the city for TIFF are raising a glass to the festival’s landmark 50th anniversary, banding together for a campaign to keep the future of film alive.

Champagne house Moët & Chandon is proudly toasting a legacy of cinema by supporting TIFF’s Transform Together campaign, an initiative designed to shape the future of storytelling and ensure the festival’s continued impact on global film culture.

The Transform Together campaign is an investment in the next generation of on-screen talent. It strengthens TIFF’s ability to honour bold artists, nurture emerging creators, and deepen community access to groundbreaking film experiences.

To mark the major milestone, Moët & Chandon has unveiled a limited-edition 12-litre Balthazar bottle, a luxurious upgrade from its signature 9-litre.

Continuing a cherished tradition, acting legends and global icons have added their signatures to the commemorative bottle. So far, superstars like Ryan Reynolds, Sydney Sweeney, Kerry Washington, and many more have written their names on the massive keepsake!

The signed Balthazar bottle will be auctioned, with proceeds directly supporting the Transform Together campaign, fundraising to help TIFF empower emerging voices.

Here are a few photos of the celebs:

Mila Kunis.

Colin Hanks.

Kerry Washington.

James McAvoy.

Leslie Mann.

Ethan Hawke.

William H. Macy.

Shailene Woodley.

Ryan Reynolds.