For privileged white people, the spread of anti-Black racism is just one thoughtless retweet away

Rick Anderson is a political strategist with the Earnscliffe Strategy Group (one of the country's most powerful government lobbying outfits), CEO of something called i2 Advertising, and a director of the Manning Centre, the right-wing think tank founded by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning. He's an Ottawa insider who has been a semi-regular on the Power & Politics panel on the CBC.

In a previous life, Anderson was an enthusiastic acolyte of Reform. He was director of the party's national campaigns in '93 and again in '97 until he had a falling out with the party when it morphed into the Canadian Alliance.

His political views are decidedly conservative, but they seem to have mellowed some over the years – at least from what I can gather from the handful of interactions I've had with him on Twitter. His Wikipedia profile says he used to be a Liberal, drawn to the party by Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Then last Sunday I saw this tweet from the "editor at large" of U.S. conspiracy website InfoWars in my Twitter feed, courtesy of a retweet from Anderson, showing television footage of people looting a sneaker store in Miami as Irma blasted through Florida.

Rest assured, any bookshops will be completely safe.#HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/e25Bs1oWXb — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 10, 2017

The tweet makes reference to bookshops being "completely safe" from the looters. The racial subtext was clear given the source of the tweet, not to mention the fact that the footage showed only Black people doing the looting.

Why was Anderson retweeting what was a not so subtle example of anti-Black racism? Maybe he thought it was funny? I asked him. Here's his response.

I saw looting, not race.

And sad, not funny. — Rick Anderson (@RickAnderson) September 10, 2017

He later claimed not to know whom he was retweeting, which is not reassuring for someone of his public profile. He defended his actions nonetheless. How could he be so careless?

Scenes of people looting following disasters of one kind or another have long been popular fare on U.S. media and used by the far right to dehumanize Black folks.

After the L.A. riots in 1933, for example, TV coverage of people looting stores became the dominant narrative in the days after a jury acquitted four Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Black motorist Rodney King. The fact that cops caught on video beating King within an inch of his life and got away with it quickly slipped from the media discussion. The focus became instead the "uncivilized" response.

Anderson's retweet has a current Canadian context in the fallout over Charlottesville, the growing debate over the role of white folks in helping to combat anti-Black racism. And (drum roll) the race for the federal NDP leadership, where a similar vein of racism has followed Jagmeet Singh's bid to head the federal party.

Singh has been in the news recently over his encounter with a heckler who got in his face at a public event. She was ranting about "creeping" Sharia law and Singh is Sikh. I mention this because I don't count myself among those in media who will give her credit for knowing the difference. Nevertheless, the aplomb with which Singh handled the disruption went viral and was commended by many media commentators.

But as explained in this piece by Andray Domise in Maclean's, Singh's encounter was only the most visible display of racism against him. There have been other, more subtle examples. Among them, from "Canada’s serious thinkers, who can’t help but find polite ways to explain why he doesn’t belong."

Domise is speaking of talk among some media commentators, and even members of the NDP, about Singh's perceived (un)electability in Quebec over the fact that he's a practicing Sikh, and others who use words like "insurgent" to describe his campaign, despite the fact he's signed up the most members of any candidate in the race.

The Globe's Margaret Wente has recently weighed in on the subject of race, too.

Predictability, she takes issue with the notion that racism is on the rise in Canada, using a U.S. poll to make her case. Wente's views on such issues are well-known. That she continues to be given a platform for such views by Canada's "national newspaper" should be harder to reconcile in this day and age given the paucity of diverse voices in media here. But apparently not for the Globe, which is not just a media outlet, but a Canadian institution – and, like much of the rest of the establishment in our country, seems not only resistant to change, but can seem oblivious to the need for it.

Wente's column was right about one thing, though – Canadians are becoming less tolerant of intolerance. And that's a good thing. Which brings me back to Anderson. I guess a small part of me was hoping he would acknowledge that he probably should have known better.

Anderson makes a point of mentioning in his Twitter profile (parenthetically) that the opinions expressed on the social media platform are his own. Not sure how he separates the personal from the professional. But perhaps I was being too harsh. Some are better than others at checking their privilege.

I probably shouldn't have been surprised when a steady trickle of "likes" for Anderson's reply to my tweet started to appear in my notifications. They were from Trumpeteers stateside.

One of them decided to send me a direct message that accused me of being a "n****r lover" and told me to "grow a pair." Whomever sent it got up early to do it. Racism never sleeps. I tweeted a screen capture at Anderson. Not sure if he saw it. He did not respond.

