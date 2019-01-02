In Memoriam: A look back at leading lights lost last year

Canadian artists and activists were among the notables who passed away in 2018

Bromley Lloyd Armstrong Jamaica-born civil rights activist and organizer

Avicii DJ and musician

Charles Aznavour French singer

Marty Balin original member of Jefferson Airplane

Bernardo Bertolucci filmmaker

John Bil co-owner of Honest Weight restaurant

Steven Bochco TV producer (Hill Street Blues)

Anthony Bourdain celebrity chef

Glenn Branca composer and guitarist

Shiv Chopra former Health Canada scientist and whistleblower

Gordon Chong former Toronto councillor

“Fast” Eddie Clarke Motörhead guitarist

Karen Dwyer actor

Joyce Feinberg Toronto-raised researcher/educator; killed in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

Milos Forman Czech-born filmmaker (One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest, Amadeus)

Naomi Parker Fraley Rosie the Riveter model

Aretha Franklin Queen of Soul

Erica Garner activist and daughter of Eric Garner (Dec 30, 2017)

Roy Hargrove trumpeter

Stephen Hawking theoretical physicist and cosmologist

Tab Hunter Hollywood actor and gay icon

Scott Hutchison lead singer of Frightened Rabbit

Ann Ireland Canadian novelist

Jill Janus lead singer of Huntress

Jóhann Jóhannsson composer

Lindsay Kemp choreographer

Jamal Khashoggi Saudi journalist

Margot Kidder Canadian actor and activist

Rafi Kosower co-owner of Harbord Bakery (Dec 31, 2017)

Claude Lanzmann filmmaker/journalist (Shoah)

Stan Lee Marvel Comics creator

Ursula K. Le Guin sci-fi writer

Craig Mack American rapper and producer

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela anti-Apartheid activist and politician

Dan Maloney Toronto Maple Leafs coach and player

Penny Marshall actor, director and producer

Hugh Masekela South African jazz trumpeter and composer

Mike McDonald Canadian stand-up comic and actor

Mac Miller Pittsburgh-born rapper

Charles Neville musician (the Neville Brothers)

Dolores O’Riordan lead singer of the Cranberries

Vinnie Paul drummer of Pantera

Douglas Rain actor and Stratford Festival founding member

Burt Reynolds actor

Nancy Richler Canadian novelist

Nicolas Roeg English director and cinematographer (The Man Who Fell To Earth)

Philip Roth novelist and short story writer

Pete Shelley lead singer of Buzzcocks

Harry Leslie Smith English-born writer, political commentator, anti-poverty activist

Mark E. Smith member of Manchester post-punk band The Fall

Smoke Dawg Toronto rapper

Kate Spade fashion designer

Sridevi Bollywood actor

Swiff LaRoc Toronto hip-hop producer, member of influential production trio Da Grassroots

Verne Troyer actor

Priscila Uppal Canadian poet, novelist and playwright

Nancy Wilson jazz singer

Tom Wolfe author and journalist

Geralyn Wraith TV makeup artist (Kids In The Hall)

