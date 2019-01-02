In Memoriam: A look back at leading lights lost last year

Margot Kidder.
Bromley Lloyd Armstrong Jamaica-born civil rights activist and organizer
Avicii DJ and musician
Charles Aznavour French singer
Marty Balin original member of Jefferson Airplane
Bernardo Bertolucci filmmaker
John Bil co-owner of Honest Weight restaurant
Steven Bochco TV producer (Hill Street Blues)
Anthony Bourdain celebrity chef
Glenn Branca composer and guitarist
Shiv Chopra former Health Canada scientist and whistleblower
Gordon Chong former Toronto councillor
“Fast” Eddie Clarke Motörhead guitarist
Karen Dwyer actor
Joyce Feinberg Toronto-raised researcher/educator; killed in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
Milos Forman Czech-born filmmaker (One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest, Amadeus)
Naomi Parker Fraley Rosie the Riveter model
Aretha Franklin Queen of Soul
Erica Garner activist and daughter of Eric Garner (Dec 30, 2017)
Roy Hargrove trumpeter
Stephen Hawking theoretical physicist and cosmologist
Tab Hunter Hollywood actor and gay icon
Scott Hutchison lead singer of Frightened Rabbit
Ann Ireland Canadian novelist
Jill Janus lead singer of Huntress
Jóhann Jóhannsson composer
Lindsay Kemp choreographer
Jamal Khashoggi Saudi journalist
Margot Kidder Canadian actor and activist
Rafi Kosower co-owner of Harbord Bakery (Dec 31, 2017)
Claude Lanzmann filmmaker/journalist (Shoah)
Stan Lee Marvel Comics creator
Ursula K. Le Guin sci-fi writer
Craig Mack American rapper and producer
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela anti-Apartheid activist and politician
Dan Maloney Toronto Maple Leafs coach and player
Penny Marshall actor, director and producer
Hugh Masekela South African jazz trumpeter and composer
Mike McDonald Canadian stand-up comic and actor
Mac Miller Pittsburgh-born rapper
Charles Neville musician (the Neville Brothers)
Dolores O’Riordan lead singer of the Cranberries
Vinnie Paul drummer of Pantera
Douglas Rain actor and Stratford Festival founding member
Burt Reynolds actor
Nancy Richler Canadian novelist
Nicolas Roeg English director and cinematographer (The Man Who Fell To Earth)
Philip Roth novelist and short story writer
Pete Shelley lead singer of Buzzcocks
Harry Leslie Smith English-born writer, political commentator, anti-poverty activist
Mark E. Smith member of Manchester post-punk band The Fall
Smoke Dawg Toronto rapper
Kate Spade fashion designer
Sridevi Bollywood actor
Swiff LaRoc Toronto hip-hop producer, member of influential production trio Da Grassroots
Verne Troyer actor
Priscila Uppal Canadian poet, novelist and playwright
Nancy Wilson jazz singer
Tom Wolfe author and journalist
Geralyn Wraith TV makeup artist (Kids In The Hall)